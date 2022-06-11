Pride parade proceeds Saturday through Miller Park in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Sometimes, it only takes a gentle smile to help someone feel welcomed, said Gaynett Hoskins.

She and other community members sought to foster a safe space of love and inclusivity by organizing Saturday the third Mobile Pride Parade at Miller Park in Bloomington. Dozens arrived early to the family-oriented event to decorate cars and posters with messages of support for LGBTQ people.

Hoskins said organizers came up with the idea during the pandemic, when people were socially and physically isolated. She said she felt like the community still needed social interaction and a way to support pride, but allow for some physical distance.

The main component is that everyone feels safe, said Hoskins.

“You can come with your rollerblades. You can come with your bicycles. You can come however you want and still feel like you do not have to interact with people due to COVID,” she said.

Lyn Southall, a sophomore at Normal West High School, said it can be hard to feel safe when trying to be out.

“Being here feels more safe and just really fun,” Southall said while drawing rainbow hearts on a poster at the event.

This year, Hoskins said, participants did not stay as distanced from each other as in previous years.

“This is amazing,” she said of the turnout. She then noted that “there’s nothing but family out here, and I’m just happy.”

Mother Nature was with them as well, she said, bringing nice weather and perfect scenery.

Now working with 988 Path Crisis Center, the former Children’s Home and Aid employee said she understands the need for creating such spaces.

“We need to be able to connect,” said Hoskins. “You need to see someone that looks like you are, someone that can validate you … Visibility is everything, and this lets us know that we are here.”

Jessica Stewart, Early Start supervisor and chair of the LGBTQ Plus Committee with Children’s Home and Aid, has organized with Hoskins for the past three years. Attendees had access to a resource table with Planned Parenthood and a “swag stand” with pride flags and stickers, she said.

Crafting stations were set up for attendees to decorate posters supporting the parade or the Pulse Memorial held downtown later that evening, or “just whatever they want to do to represent their support or their pride,” she said.

One Normal Community High School Student present was 15-year-old Mel Oliveros Perez, who identifies as non-binary.

As a young person, they said, it was really easy to come out to Saturday’s event and just be seen by other people. Oliveros Perez also appreciated the availability of flags representing different gender identities.

“It’s super inclusive,” they said, adding it was really nice being out with everyone on a great day.

Oliveros Perez also said the event was a way to get out and meet similar people or others generally involved in the LGBTQ community.

However, Oliveros Perez said they “absolutely love seeing people trying their best to become more inclusive, especially people at school and in teaching.”

One change they would like to see at school is having more gender-neutral bathrooms, which they said “are a big thing for us.”

They’re also hoping for more changing rooms, so they don’t have to walk far down the hall to get ready for swimming.

As part of the Pride Club at Normal West, Southall said acceptance and inclusivity are well established at the school, but they’d like to see the administration pay more attention to incidents of harassment.

Their mother, Catrina Parker, of Bloomington, was present as well. She said it was the first pride event they went to together and the turnout was nice.

Parker said she thinks it’s important for Southall to have a social space to de-stress and a reminder that they’re not alone.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

