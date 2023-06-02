BLOOMINGTON — Events styled for LGBTQ+ people and their allies will be shining throughout and around the Twin Cities this month and into the summer.

The Prairie Pride Coalition is promoting a busy June schedule in observation of Pride Month in hand with several other organizations and businesses. Activities kicked off Thursday with a scavenger hunt at the Normal Public Library, displaying Pride flags in the McLean County Museum of History, and a weekly "Pride Idol" night at 10 p.m. Thursdays in June at The Bistro, 316 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Programming continued Friday with Pride in the Park, hosted at Franklin Park by public libraries from both of the Twin Cities. Up next is a Wear Orange to End Gun Violence event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave., Bloomington.

People can also celebrate Pride in two smaller Central Illinois towns this weekend. Downtown Lincoln will throw a Logan County Pride Fest from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday with food, arts and crafts, and a pet costume contest.

Then from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, the LOVE FOR ALLerton Concert gets rocking at the Allerton Park and Recreation Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello. Suggested donations are $5 per person or $10 per family. Bad Medicine and Lipstick Jodi will perform, and food options will be available.

Prairie Pride Coalition President Dave Bentlin said for many years, people who wanted to celebrate Pride usually had to travel to big cities like Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis. But in the past five to seven years, additional smaller events have cropped up in and around Central Illinois, and that trend is a positive step forward, Bentlin noted.

“I believe that people want to celebrate Pride in their backyard,” said Bentlin, adding that this year's local lineup has the most events the community has hosted in one month.

He said since the 1990s, Bloomington-Normal's annual Pride Picnic has been a constant activity to bring together people for food and each other’s company. They can also get to know about other organizations in the community.

That picnic returns at noon Sunday, June 11, to the East Pavilion of Anderson Park, 503 E. College Ave., Normal. Preceding a day before the Pride Picnic is the Bloomington-Normal Pride Parade at Miller Park in Bloomington.

Parade preparations, including car and poster decorations, get into swing at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10. Vendors and Pride accessories will become available at 11 a.m. that day, with the parade ending at 1:30 p.m.

Bookworms are invited to join a meeting of the True Colors reading group at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal, 1613 E. Emerson St. Readers will discuss “I Have Always Been Me: A Memoir by Precious Brady-Davis.”

The Normal Theater will host live music by Jaimee Harris and emily the band at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12; free seating will be first come, first served.

The Unitarian Universalist Church will host a LGBTQ+ Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 13. And from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, June 24, a “Gaymers Group” will gather for board and card games at Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington.

More events will carry into next month. "Pride Idol" semifinals will be Thursday, July 13, at The Bistro, with finals to follow Saturday, July 29, during the bar’s Pride Fest. The McLean County Museum of History will also perk up with a prismatic lighting display at dusk Friday, July 28.

Bentlin said allies of LGBTQ+ people are just as welcome to join any of these events. He said they have friends, family members, co-workers and children who are part of the LGBTQ+ community or are outward with support as allies.

It’s also not a coincidence to Bentlin that the number of Pride events has been growing in recent years. He said he thinks that’s because people are aware that the LGTBQ+ community — specifically including those who are youths, transgender and non-binary — seem to have been targeted nationwide in politics.

"I think there are people who are stepping forward who want to sponsor and organize activities that demonstrate that this region of the Midwest is a more welcoming and inclusive environment," he said.

Bentlin expressed gratitude for their allies and supporters, and for being able to celebrate Pride in Bloomington. He also said he’s grateful they can recognize that this is a diverse community.

For more information and virtual events promoted by the Prairie Pride Coalition, visit ppc-il.org/events/.

