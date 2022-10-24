Priced out: Bloomington-Normal renters struggle with higher costs, limited options

Editor's note: This is part of a series examining the state of McLean County's housing market.

BLOOMINGTON — At 68, Pat Knapp never expected to be looking for a house.

She liked her old apartment complex on Bloomington's west side. In the two years she spent there, she was very comfortable and she appreciated its location within walking distance of a grocery store and a pharmacy.

But in April, she said, a real estate company from out of state bought the property. Suddenly she was facing a 56% increase in her rent — from $800 to $1,250 — with no added amenities.

“I might have been complacent and stayed there if they hadn’t raised my rent like that. That was just too outrageous,” said Knapp, a retired attorney, adding that tenants were given the option of paying on a month-to-month basis at a higher rate of $1,600. “... There were an awful lot of people there that are on Social Security or fixed income of one type or another that had to go. ... They couldn’t afford the increase in rent.”

As in many communities across the country, escalated rental costs have become increasingly common across Bloomington-Normal. They come amid increases in inflation, but in some cases are far outreaching its scope.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index — a measure that indicates inflation rates — has increased 6.6% in the past year for shelter in the average U.S. city, as of September.

The availability and cost of rent seems to have a push-pull relationship with the strained single-family home market in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County. Some, like Knapp, would rather be renting, but have been driven to home shopping instead, while others remain in apartments because they can’t find a home for sale in their budget.

Lacking in rentals

The Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council in May published an analysis of the regional housing market, in coordination with St. Louis firm Development Strategies, which also worked with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission, Mid-Illinois Realtors Association and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

Among the key findings, Bloomington-Normal has increased its supply of multi-family units by just 10% since 2010. Nearly 80% of those “are contained within two properties, Oak Creek Crossing (176 units, built in 2020) and Brookridge Heights (615 units, built in 2017).”

The study noted very limited rental properties were added as infill to the city and town cores. Instead, new additions were spread closer to the edges of the Twin Cities or occupying single-family homes that have been converted into rentals.

“Given the lack of quality multi-family housing development, there was an increase of nearly 39 percent in renter-occupied single-family homes,” according to the report.

Kurt Hoeferle, owner of the property management company Apartment Mart in Bloomington, said the market for rentals has been solid for a few years. Last year, the company's 1,600 units were 99% occupied.

But turnover is consistent, with at least a dozen new move-ins each week, he said.

“There are things available,” Hoeferle said. “It’s just you might have to wait a little longer to move in.”

The Apartment Mart owner said the company has gone many years without rent increases, but has begun raising the rent for some one-bedroom rentals by 10 to 15%. But Hoeferle said the company is trying to keep rates affordable, with some one-bedroom units starting at $600.

There’s no question Rivian Automotive’s growing employee base is pushing the demand, he added.

The resulting crunch may be driving some out of the area, said Matt Tozcko an organizer with the Bloomington-Normal Tenants Union. The group sees a lot of participation from college students and recent graduates, who have felt the impact of rising rental costs, he said.

Many have recently graduated and want to stay in the area. But when their student housing leases end, he said, there’s nothing remotely affordable.

“Most students have had to move completely out of the area,” he said.

The tenants union facilitates conversations about these issues by directing potential renters to Facebook groups for finding roommates. The unknown element of living with strangers adds an entirely new kind of stress, he said.

Marisa Larkin, a former Illinois State University student who lives in Normal, said she was “fairly lucky” to have signed her lease in April 2021, before rent hikes and the biggest waves of Rivian employees arrived.

When her lease came up for renewal this year, she said, “I wasn’t going to re-sign but couldn’t find anything cheaper.” Her rent increased by $50 at renewal.

At 24, Larkin said she’s not interested in buying a house, adding that she travels too much right now to consider it.

She stressed the importance of access to affordable housing, which can include both renters and homeowners.

“Everyone deserves a place to live. Having a roof over your head should not be a luxury that takes 50% of your paycheck,” she said.

Targeting students

Because Bloomington-Normal is home to two universities and one community college, rentals targeting students complicate the matter.

Since 2010, the number of student beds has increased by 40%, compared to the 10% in standard multi-family units, according to the EDC study.

Abi Mitsven, a senior at ISU, experienced renting for the first time when she came to the area from Crystal Lake.

The 21-year-old works two jobs to support herself, living with two roommates at The Lodge on Willow, an upscale apartment complex just off campus.

Student rentals like Mitsven’s often are charged on a per-person or per-room basis.

She said she pays about $740 per month. Last year, her rent dropped by $100, but utilities were excluded. This year the price went back up by $100, utilities will still not be included, and now tenants also must have renters insurance.

“There is just a lot that’s very up in the air. It feels like a race almost to kind of get that top spot secured, even if you’ve already been living in your apartment," said Mitsven, who is also a cheerleader at ISU.

Citing her own past experiences and those of her friends, she believes there is a lack of well-maintained housing, especially given the higher rates many are paying. There is affordable housing close to campus, she said, but some properties do not appear to be kept up well by property managers or landlords.

The overlapping need for student housing and low-income rentals made categorization more difficult in the recent regional housing analysis, said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the EDC.

“It's hard to tell when it says low income — is it low-income non-students or the students swaying that number?” he said. “There is a large amount in that space. We just don't know how many of those are students. That demand would be there; it’s just hard to categorize low-income (demand) because it's going to include students, too.”

In the last 10 years, Normal City Manager Pam Reece said, the town has not seen many multi-family housing developments that were not aimed at students.

From the town’s perspective, student and non-student rentals are not classified differently, but she acknowledged that landlords and property owners typically identify properties as student-targeted, especially considering price and location.

As renters see their rates increase, there has been “a lot of discussion in terms of what’s an appropriate market-rate apartment, especially when you’re in a university town,” Reece said.

This can present a “unique challenge” for developers, she said.

“Moving forward to try and address the housing need, I think there's just going to be a multi-pronged approach,” Reece said.

That includes continuing existing single-family home developments, but also planning for multi-family developments expected in uptown Normal.

“It's not going to be an overnight fix, but I think there's enough people that acknowledge that we need to expand the residential market to be more than just traditional single-family homes and not all out in green fields,” Reece said.

Affordable housing

Federally administered affordable housing and those who seek it face added challenges in McLean County.

“There’s no place in the country where there’s enough affordable housing for the need,” said Jeremy Haynes, director for the joint-operated Bloomington and McLean County Housing Authorities.

Because of limited funding, the housing choice voucher program known as Section 8 is not available to all people who could use it, Haynes said.

In Bloomington and McLean County, the housing authorities recently announced plans to reopen the list next month, for the first time since 2014.

Families receiving Section 8 assistance pay 30% of their adjusted monthly income. The housing authority pays the difference between that and the payment standard, or the maximum monthly rent assistance the government will set. The payment standard is set relative to the federally designated fair market rent, which is set as the 40th percentile of rents in the area.

To help families who receive Section 8 assistance, the housing authority increased its payment standard in July, the first time it has done so mid-year.

“This should be helpful for the people in our program to stay in their apartments and help new voucher holders find an apartment,” Hayes said, speaking before the increase.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which administers Section 8 vouchers, set the fair market rent in McLean County for the current fiscal year at:

$698 for studio apartments, up from $609 the prior year;

$793 for one-bedroom apartments, up from $703;

$987 for two-bedroom apartments, up from $870.

Tighter rental markets make it harder for people using Section 8 to find places to live, Hayes said. If rents increase past the payment standard, tenants who want to stay in their homes must pay the difference. Still, he feels the housing authority has a good relationship with landlords in the area and that many are willing to participate in the program.

Along with Section 8, the housing authority has nine public housing facilities, Hayes said. There also are what he called “naturally occurring” affordable rental units, though rising utility costs can make those harder to afford even if the rent is not increasing.

“Ideally, units that are out there are still going to be affordable without the subsidy,” he said.

The state has instituted programs to help encourage developers to build affordable units. McLean County Regional Planning Commission Director Raymond Lai pointed to legislation known as House Bill 2621, which provides a reduction on a property’s assessment if a certain number of units are dedicated to affordable housing. This incentive can be stacked with Low Income Housing Tax Credits and can be used for both new buildings and rehabilitation projects.

Creating affordable housing using incentives benefits the local economy, Lai said. When people are able to spend money on things other than rent, and invest in themselves through areas like education, they can move up the career ladder without worrying about housing.

According to a 2021 report from the regional planning commission, 69% of renting households made 80% or less of the area median income, qualifying them for at least some affordable housing programs. Just under half of renting households made 50% or less than area median income, qualifying them for Section 8.

Only 13% of units were income-qualified or had households using vouchers, the report indicated.

“Hopefully there will be people interested in meeting the need for affordable housing in the community,” Lai said.

Pantagraph journalists Kelsey Watznauer, Connor Wood, Brendan Denison and Olivia Jacobs contributed to this report.