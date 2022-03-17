Prescribed burns underway in Bloomington parks this week

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington is conducting its annual prescribed prairie burns in local parks.

The first prairie burn took place Wednesday at Tipton Park and continued through Thursday, then Friday at The Grove Prairie in Bloomington, weather permitting.

The prescribed prairie burns are used for restoration, reclamation and as an enhancement tool for improving ecological conditions of important plant communities in the Midwest, the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department explained in a Facebook post.

"Ecologically, fire can inhibit the growth of low quality native invasive weeds while it stimulates the growth and production of high quality native plants," the post said.

Though the burns may cause the sky to appear darker for a few weeks after, the sites typically go back to normal quickly in the spring.

Visit cityblm.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

