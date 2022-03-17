 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Prescribed burns underway in Bloomington parks this week

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington is conducting its annual prescribed prairie burns in local parks. 

The first prairie burn took place Wednesday at Tipton Park and continued through Thursday, then Friday at The Grove Prairie in Bloomington, weather permitting.

031521-blm-loc-6explore

A prescribed burn on March 9, 2021, at The Grove park in southeast Bloomington helps control invasive plants and weeds while replenishing the prairie. Prescribed burns are underway again this week in Bloomington.

The prescribed prairie burns are used for restoration, reclamation and as an enhancement tool for improving ecological conditions of important plant communities in the Midwest, the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department explained in a Facebook post.  

"Ecologically, fire can inhibit the growth of low quality native invasive weeds while it stimulates the growth and production of high quality native plants," the post said.

I-55 in Bloomington closed after fatal crash

Though the burns may cause the sky to appear darker for a few weeks after, the sites typically go back to normal quickly in the spring. 

Visit cityblm.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria plans to spend tens of billions to modernise railway network

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News