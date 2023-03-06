BLOOMINGTON — The Pratt Music Foundation is seeking scholarship applications for string or piano students.

The foundation identifies talented students in grades two through 12, with financial needs and awards them scholarships to Illinois Wesleyan's Music Preparatory Program in either strings or piano. The program provides quality instruction on the university campus.

Scholarships are awarded to students in the Bloomington-Normal area, including public, private and homeschool students on the basis of financial need, talent and motivation. Applications for the full academic year are due by May 1.

Applications can be filled out at PrattMusicFoundation.com.

Contact 309-827-5534 or PrattMusicFoundation@gmail.com for more information.