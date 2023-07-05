NORMAL — The Prairie Fire Theatre will present two performances of "Opera Under The Stars," at 7:30 p.m. July 12 and 14.
The nonprofit theater company's first performance is scheduled Wednesday, July 12, at Westbrook Auditorium, in Presser Hall, on Illinois Wesleyan's University campus in Bloomington. This performance is a pay-what-you-can show.
The second performance will take place on Friday, July 14 at the Connie Link Amphitheater in Normal. This performance is free.
Both performances are sponsored by the McLean County Arts Center, The Town of Normal and Drake H. Zimmerman LTD.
