BLOOMINGTON — The fifth annual Power of the Purse event will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center in Bloomington.
The event is the flagship fundraiser for Women United, the affinity group for United Way of McLean County.
Funds raised at the event will benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in McLean County, which launched in February and has enrolled over 1,300 local children. The library delivers a free book each month to the doorstep of every child in the program from ages 0 to 5. Seed grants from Corn Belt Energy and CoBank helped launch the initiative in McLean County; an online fundraiser by Women United brought in an additional $8,000.
This year marks the event's return to an in-person format since COVID. The event includes over 100 designer purses and accessories, a Lagos blue topaz emerald-cut gemstone bracelet from Jack Lewis Jewelers, a Louis Vuitton purse basket from Bremer Jewelers, spa packages, wine pulls and more. All of the items will be available for purchase or bidding via a real-time auction app.
Tickets are $50 per person and include hors d'oeuvre food stations and a cash bar. "Girlfriend Tables" or "Corporate Tables" of 10 are available for $450, which also includes chocolates and two bottles of wine.
Hannah Lefler, left, places a bid during the third annual United Way of McLean County's Power of the Purse on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington. The event featured about 120 designer purses for bidding and purchase, with guests using smartphones and an electronic bidding process. A silent auction, wine pulls and a raffle for high-end designer bags were also featured. Money raised from the event went to the Community Cancer Center, Normal, for a replacement PET/CT scanner. This year's Power of the Purse event is planned for June 14.