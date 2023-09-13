Tom Fatten of American Legion Post 635 sounds Taps at the McLean County Museum of History on Feb. 3 during a ceremony by Normal American Legion Post 635 and Bloomington American Legion Post 56 Honor Guard to honor the Four Chaplains for their acts of bravery and self-sacrifice during World War II. One of the Four Chaplains, the Rev. George Fox, attended Illinois Wesleyan University and preached in local churches.