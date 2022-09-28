Portion of Willow/Fort Jesse in Normal closed early next week

In a press release Wednesday afternoon, the Town of Normal said the section of road from Beech Street to Blair Drive will be closed for storm drain repairs, but local access will be allowed and detours will be set up.
A section of Ft. Jesse will be completely closed.
Ladies who lunch: Photos from the ISO Guild Brunch
Debi Grossman, Fran Brandau, Mary Caisley, Joy Szmaj
Trevor Orthmann, Cathy Wentworth
Jan Wohlwend, Karen DeAngelis
Karen Timmerman, Lynda Straw, Hansa Jaggi, Angie Hoffman
New ISO assistant conductor Jake Woolen
Jake Woolen, Cathy Wentworth, Trevor Orthmann
Jake Woolen, Trevor Orthmann
Jake Woolen
Marilyn Mertz, Michael and Cheryl Whelan
Pat Grosso, Deb West
Analea and Anita Embree
Deena Coffman, Valerie Wyatt
Anita Carney, Marlene Gregor, Marilyn Blank
Kristina Marshall, Elaine Cousins
Phyllis Schieber, Jan Harden
Toy Ackerman, Dottie Fleener
Cindy Ross-Ringer, Pat Grogg
Fran Brandau, Jan Wohlwend
Debra Leighton, Anita Carney
Joan Vanden Eynden, Trevor Orthmann, Jackie Mitra, Terry Huff
Beth Wakefield, Mary Caisley
Peggy Hundley, Debi Grossman, Lynda Lane
Deb West, Susan Palmer
Cathy Wentworth
Elaine Cousins
Cathy Wentworth with Julie Dobski showing her hostess gift
Cathy Wentworth, Trevor Orthmann
Cathy Wentworth receiving flowers from Trevor Orthmann