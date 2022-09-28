Portion of Willow/Fort Jesse in Normal closed early next week

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — East Willow Street/Ft. Jesse Road will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

In a press release Wednesday afternoon, the Town of Normal said the section of road from Beech Street to Blair Drive will be closed for storm drain repairs, but local access will be allowed and detours will be set up.

A section of Ft. Jesse will be completely closed. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

