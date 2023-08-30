BLOOMINGTON — A portion of West Washington Street has reopened in Bloomington
as Nicor Gas completes a year-long project.
Nicor Gas has completed underground repairs and surface restoration work on West Washington Street, allowing it to reopen this week for vehicular traffic, according to an announcement from the City of Bloomington.
However, the environment cleanup at the Nicor Gas Bloomington Manufactured Gas Plant will continue, and a detour for pedestrian traffic will remain in place until the work within the site is complete.
For more information, visit
bloomingtonsite.info or contact the project team at info@bloomingtonsite.info or at 309-261-4155.
Who was there? Faith in Action Lunch
Daren Bachman, Julie Holliday, Faith in Action Executive Director Darla Heath
Julie Dobski, Janet Gremer
Carolyn Wetzel , Sharon Hoy
Joan Vanden Eynden, Mindy Morgan
Leonard Wochner, Faye Andris
Dee Hinrichsen, Karyn Therman, Betsy Huls
Susan Cunningham, Caiti Redmond , Elizabeth Hagamann
Michelle Cope, Kim Schoenbein
Janie Houchin, Kathy Neil
Sandy Holcomb, Becky Hines
Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington, Tina Marlett, Tom Herr, Paul Williams, Bryce Janssen, Aaron Veerman
Sonja Reece, Diana Lally, Kathy Herman, Anina Engelhorn, Mary Burns, Cindy Segobiano, Thresa Schmitt, Kathleen Lorenz, Tracy Patkunas, Julie Dobski
Mike Carroll, Faith in Action Board President
Sunrise Rotarians take a selfie
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.