BLOOMINGTON — A portion of West Washington Street has reopened in Bloomington as Nicor Gas completes a year-long project.

Nicor Gas has completed underground repairs and surface restoration work on West Washington Street, allowing it to reopen this week for vehicular traffic, according to an announcement from the City of Bloomington.

However, the environment cleanup at the Nicor Gas Bloomington Manufactured Gas Plant will continue, and a detour for pedestrian traffic will remain in place until the work within the site is complete.

For more information, visit bloomingtonsite.info or contact the project team at info@bloomingtonsite.info or at 309-261-4155.

Who was there? Faith in Action Lunch Daren Bachman, Julie Holliday, Faith in Action Executive Director Darla Heath Julie Dobski, Janet Gremer Carolyn Wetzel , Sharon Hoy Joan Vanden Eynden, Mindy Morgan Leonard Wochner, Faye Andris Dee Hinrichsen, Karyn Therman, Betsy Huls Aggie Hedin, Gaye Aaberg Susan Cunningham, Caiti Redmond , Elizabeth Hagamann Michelle Cope, Kim Schoenbein Janie Houchin, Kathy Neil Lisa Majernik, Dana Bell Sandy Holcomb, Becky Hines Sue Carroll, Diane Nord Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington, Tina Marlett, Tom Herr, Paul Williams, Bryce Janssen, Aaron Veerman Sonja Reece, Diana Lally, Kathy Herman, Anina Engelhorn, Mary Burns, Cindy Segobiano, Thresa Schmitt, Kathleen Lorenz, Tracy Patkunas, Julie Dobski Darla Heath Mike Carroll, Faith in Action Board President Sunrise Rotarians take a selfie