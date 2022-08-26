Portion of West Washington Street in Bloomington closed until next summer

BLOOMINGTON — A portion of West Washington Street will be closed for several months as Nicor Gas continues environmental cleanup at its Bloomington Manufactured Gas Plant.
The current phase of cleanup is expected to continue until summer 2023. West Washington Street, from Gas Avenue to west of Western Avenue, will be closed through traffic as a result, according to a news release from the city.
The road must remain closed to ensure worksite safety and the safety of the traveling public, the news release stated.
Nicor will continue to monitor its progress and open the road sooner if possible.
Visit
bloomingtonsite.info or contact the project team at info@bloomingtonsite.info or 309-261-4155 for more information.
Watch now: American Legion Legacy Run comes through Bloomington
Watch Now: American Legion Legacy Run bikers ride through Bloomington
082522-blm-loc-1motorcycle.jpg
The 2022 American Legion Legacy Run, an organization that raises money for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship, along with awareness to post-9/11 veterans and their children, passed through Bloomington on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Drew Zimmerman
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
