Portion of West Washington Street in Bloomington closed until next summer

BLOOMINGTON — A portion of West Washington Street will be closed for several months as Nicor Gas continues environmental cleanup at its Bloomington Manufactured Gas Plant.

The current phase of cleanup is expected to continue until summer 2023. West Washington Street, from Gas Avenue to west of Western Avenue, will be closed through traffic as a result, according to a news release from the city.

The road must remain closed to ensure worksite safety and the safety of the traveling public, the news release stated.

Nicor will continue to monitor its progress and open the road sooner if possible.

Visit bloomingtonsite.info or contact the project team at info@bloomingtonsite.info or 309-261-4155 for more information.