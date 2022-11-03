 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portion of Constitution Trail to close Friday

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail between Lincoln and Sycamore streets in Normal will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for an asphalt overlay project.

Contact 309-454-9724 or gkotlinski@normalil.gov for more information.

Dozens of Illinois Wesleyan University students were busy on Sunday tidying up the Illinois Central Branch of the Constitution Trail in the Twin Cities.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

