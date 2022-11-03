Portion of Constitution Trail to close Friday

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail between Lincoln and Sycamore streets in Normal will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for an asphalt overlay project.
Contact 309-454-9724 or gkotlinski@normalil.gov for more information.
Signs, sights along Constitution Trail
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
