PONTIAC — Everyone's got something in common with someone else. For a group of men in and around Pontiac, that's being born in the same year.

Officially called the 1932 Men's Club, the group started when Bill Cole, 90, noticed he had the exact same birthday as Don English: Oct. 1, 1932.

"We'd known each other several years, and somehow," Cole said, "the subject got around to birthdays." They wondered, "How many other men might be in that category, 1932?"

Cole doesn't remember exactly when it started, but the '32 Club, with a couple dozen members, has been meeting once a year for lunch for several decades, minus a brief hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their lunch on Thursday, only six were able to make it: Cole, Owen Lyons, Leon Gray, Lyle Leach, David Sartoris and the Rev. David Roche, all 90 years old.

Well, Gray turned 91 on Friday.

"It has been fun, getting to meet these guys again," Cole said.

He said they used to meet at the Elks Club, but now meet at Edinger's Filling Station in Pontiac.

Another thing they have in common is that they all served in the armed forces. Except Roche: "I was a draft dodger," he joked.

The truth is, Roche was in seminary when his draft number got called.

Every time the club meets, Roche says a prayer before their meal and for the past members who have died.

"We ought to have him pray for the live ones, too," Cole said, laughing.

Cole said, of the remaining members, two more were supposed to meet for this once-a-year event.

"Don English, he and Ron Powley are the two that are absent today because of doctor's appointments. Can you imagine it?"

Just at that moment, Cole's phone began to ring. On the other line? His doctor.

