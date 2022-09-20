Pontiac senior living project granted 5-year tax abatement

PONTIAC — Evenglow Senior Living's plans to construct a 20-unit independent living facility are coming into fruition now that a five-year property tax abatement on the project has been approved.

The brand new facility, which will be called the Residences at Evenglow, is part of a multi-phase expansion plan by Evenglow to provide additional care for its residents.

Under the abatement agreement, any property taxes collected on any new value attributed to the construction would be abated for five years. This will go in effect the first year the new project is fully assessed by the Livingston County assessor.

In the last week, the the city of Pontiac, the Livingston County Board, Pontiac Consolidated Community District 429 and Pontiac Township High School District 90 voted in favor of the abatement.

Adam Dontz, CEO of the Greater Livingston County Economic Development Council, said although there was some dissent among the Livingston County Board, the project has received nearly unanimous support from each governing body.

"Out of nearly 50 votes cast by local elected officials, the support exceeds well over 90% of those voting, so the community demonstrated overwhelming support of the project," Dontz said.

According to the tax abatement application, construction is expected to begin in February 2023, and the building should be operational by September 2024. To accomplish this, the seven-story Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac's downtown area will have to be demolished.

The cost of land and site development is estimated at about $1.7 million. The estimated cost of construction is about $12.2 million, about $257 per square foot.

Amy Eppel, marketing and communications director for Even Glow Senior Living, said there will be an array of amenities at the new building, including a bistro, wellness gym and an indoor parking garage.

Apartments will range from 700 to 1,060 square feet.

The first phase of the expansion will be the development of the Lodge at Evenglow, an assisted living facility adjacent to The Inn at Evenglow in northwest Pontiac.

Once this building is complete, assisted and independent living residents from the former downtown Lodge building will relocate to the new facility. Independent living residents will then move to the Residences at Evenglow once that project is complete.

The current downtown facility has 73 assisted living units, but the plan is to have 76 units at the new site. Residents would receive hands-on care, three meals a day and access to physical therapy.

Ground broke on this expansion in November 2021. The ceremony had been scheduled for April of last year but was pushed back due in part to delays in the release of government funding.

Evenglow employs 170 full- and part-time workers. Eppel said she anticipates a growth of 33 full-time employees with the expansion.

For updates on the construction of the Residences at Evenglow, visit www.evenglow.org.