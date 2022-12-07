Pontiac prison officers picket for additional staff

PONTIAC — Roughly 50 corrections officers from across the state met at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday afternoon to demand that the Illinois Department of Corrections hire additional staff.

The picket comes two weeks after the facility was put in lockdown following the assault of two officers by an inmate armed with a homemade weapon. The attack required a correctional sergeant who was stabbed in the neck to be flown to OSF HealthCare in Peoria for treatment. Both employees have been treated and released.

According to the most recent quarterly reports that have been published by IDOC, Pontiac has the lowest staff-to-inmate ratio among the state's maximum security facilities.

However, the facility only has 600 employees in paid status when it is authorized to have 1,140 employees when fully staffed. Of the positions that are available, 309 are for correctional officers.

AFSCME 31 spokesman Anders Lindall said IDOC leadership has a responsibility to do everything possible to minimize the risk corrections officers face while on the job and those leaders are not doing that. Therefore, he called on IDOC to work with AFSCME to urgently hire additional staff to improve safety not only at the Pontiac Correctional Center but facilities statewide.

A spokesperson for IDOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Will Lee, president of AFSCME Local 494, said in response to these staff shortages, management has closed mandatory posts since there aren't enough people to fill them. Officers then are forced to work double shifts multiple times a week.

"That's exhausting, it burns you out, you don't see your family, and there's no way you can be as alert, vigilant and sharp as you need to be in a prison," Lee said. "It's extremely difficult for us to do the rigorous shakedowns needed to find improvised weapons like the shank used in this attack."

In addition to Pontiac, officers from correctional facilities in Centralia, Canton, Joliet and Crest Hill joined the picket carrying signs, some of which read "We are understaffed" and "We are not pin cushions."

Ralph Portwood, president of AFSCME Local 1866, which represents officers at Stateville Correctional Center, said understaffing definitely has caused tension in Illinois institutions due to the inability to provide vital services.

"We're down over 300 employees at Stateville so we understand what they're going through here in Pontiac and we're in this together," Portwood said.

Lindall said security measures seemingly are in constant flux and standards of conduct for offenders either are removed or lessened. This, when combined with a lack of staff, have cause a more aggressive posture in a prison that already houses some of the system's most violent and dangerous inmates.

"Management always seems to prioritize training behind development of policies and procedures," Lindall said. "That leaves staff unprepared to implement those measures, which themselves are sometimes inadequate to maintain safety."

Lee added that staff members are unhappy with the disciplinary measures for inmates charged with assaults.

"Staff's hands have been tied for a few years now and it's only getting worse because those (disciplinary codes) are limiting the amount of time that an inmate can go to restrictive housing, as it's called now, so they just get right back out and continue the same actions," Lee said.

Over the past several months, Pontiac Correctional Center staff have used force or chemicals agents several times more often than the staff of Menard Correctional Center, a prison with twice the inmate population, according to IDOC data.

Between June and August, Pontiac reported the use of force 102 times and the use of chemical agents 77 times compared to Menard, which reported the use of force 29 times and the use of chemicals 28 times.

Shuffling population and changing missions with seemingly no direction or purpose, including the closure of Pontiac's medium security unit, have made an already difficult situation worse, Lindall said.