Pontiac library receives $15K grant for emergency exit upgrades

PONTIAC — The Pontiac Public Library was one of 18 libraries across the state to have been awarded a Live and Learn construction grant in the 2022 fiscal year.

These grants were awarded by Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White for essential capital improvements. In total, $870,800 was awarded to Illinois public libraries this fiscal year.

“I am pleased to award these grants to help maintain our public libraries so that they remain open and the best information resource available to residents,” White stated in a news release. “Many of our public libraries simply do not have sufficient funds to pay for these structural improvements on their own.

The Pontiac Public Library received $15,000 for upgrades to its emergency exit doors.

Additional information about the Illinois State Library's Live and Learn construction grant program is available on the Illinois secretary of state's website.

