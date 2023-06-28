PONTIAC — It's been a busy week for the Pontiac Fire Department.

The department said it had responded to 90 service calls, including four structure fires, in the previous seven days.

"I’m very blessed to have a team of professionals willing to go the extra mile," Fire Chief Jacob Campbell said, "and a well-rounded group of individuals coming together for the citizens we’ve sworn to protect.”

The fires included a fire at a vacant residence, 815 N. Hazel St., in Pontiac, on June 20.

Two days later, the department provided mutual aid on a request from the Chenoa Fire Department to respond to a basement fire. On Friday, the department was dispatched again as automatic aid for the Saunemin Fire Protection District to respond to a shed fire.

On Sunday, the department responded to a mutual aid request for a fire located at a vacant residence in the Chenoa Fire Protection District. The cause of that fire, which “fully engulfed” the residence, is still under investigation, Campbell said.

Campbell said there was no connection between the events, he said, attributing the busy period to typical "ups and downs."

The Pontiac Fire Department provides fire, rescue and emergency medical aid to residents of Pontiac and a large surrounding rural area. According to its website, the department responds to more than 2,600 incidents each year.