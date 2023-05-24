PONTIAC — Pontiac was chosen as this year's official destination for the National Road Trip 2023 by National Day Calendar that will take place on Friday, May 26.
Founder of National Day Calendar Marlo Anderson will lead a road trip through Illinois in celebration of National Road Trip Day.
Those who wish to participate can join hundreds of historic and modern cars to kickoff the event at 11 a.m. with an official destination proclamation at Wally's, 1 Holiday Road in Pontiac.
After the ceremony, the cars will travel along Route 66. Pontiac's notable destinations include the Route 66 Museum, Livingston County War Museum, Pontiac-Oakland Automobile Museum, Wally's, Pontiac's three swinging bridges and murals on Main Street.
Call 815-844-5847 or go to
visitpontiac.org for more information.
