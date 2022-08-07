Pontiac announces speakers for Route 66 conference

PONTIAC — The seventh annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference will be held Oct. 20-23 in Pontiac.

This year's theme is "America's Main Street Welcomes the World." Stephanie Stuckey, CEO of Stuckey's Inc. and granddaughter of Stuckey's founder W.S. "Sylvester" Stuckey Sr., will present the keynote speech, "Roadside Revival: Bring Back Stuckey's" on Friday, Oct. 21.

Other speakers include Jane and Bill Diaz, artists/Walldogs muralists, owners of Diaz Sign Art; Tim and Penny Dye, Pontiac automobile historians and driving forces behind the Pontiac-Oakland Museum; Jim Hinckley, author, historian, tour guide; Ed Long, president of Livingston County War Museum; LaWanda Henry Matson, daughter and biographer of Illinois State Trooper Chester Henry; Ron and Becky Metzger, collectors of Springfield signs and business memorabilia and owner-operators of Motorheads Bar and Grill & Museum; Jax Welborn, photographer/entrepreneur; and John Wille, historian at the Route 66 Illinois Hall of Fame Museum.

The event also will include panel discussions on "Pontiac and Route 66: Past, Present, Future"; "The Legacy of David Clark"; and "Updates from the Road Ahead Initiative and the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway."

Registration for the event is now open at Eventbrite.com. Updates can also be found on the event's Facebook page or Instagram.

Presenters for the event include Pontiac Tourism, Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, Illinois Rock & Roll Museum, Ryburn Place at Prague Super Service, McLean County Museum of History, Illinois Coal Museum at Gillespie, Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Visit Springfield.

Visit route66milesofpossibility.com or contact Cheryl Eichar Jett at route66mop@gmail.com for more information.