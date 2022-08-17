Pollinator habitat, wildlife walk planned at Lake Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUDSON — A wildlife habitat workshop focused on a pollinator habitat at Lake Bloomington will take place Tuesday, Aug. 23.

In a press release from the City of Bloomington, nonprofit Pheasants Forever invited the public to an evening of free food and informational sessions with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the National Resources Conservation Service. 

The event requires registration by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.

Brodie Eddington, a farm biologist for Pheasants Forever, said the event will teach people about pollinator habitat restoration and management.

"A lot of people are trying to pull a lot of crop ground and put in wildflowers and pollinators," he said. 

Eddington said this is an opportunity to "pick the brain of a CPO (conservation police officer) about the rules and regulations."

Champaign to host 'Incident at Kickapoo Creek' film screening, concert

The event will also highlight the newly established Pollinator Habitat Project at Lake Bloomington. 

Annie's Eats will provide dinner for attendees.

"Right now, we're looking at pulled pork with a couple of sides," Eddington said. 

Pheasants Forever is a nonprofit in Illinois that is "dedicated to the conservation of pheasants, quail and other wildlife," according to its website. The group works with farmers and "landowners interested in enrolling marginal cropland acres into quality wildlife habitat."

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

RSVP for Wildlife Habitat Workshop

Contact Brodie Eddington, farm biologist, at : (309)452-3848, ext. 3

Or visit https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Mclean-County-Wildlife-Habitat-Workshop-66894

