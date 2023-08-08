BLOOMINGTON — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a U.S. Postal Service worker killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, about a month prior to what would have been his three-year work anniversary.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified 36-year-old Ronald W. Bethard Jr., of Pontiac, as the man who died that morning in a collision at Ashley Drive and Beich Road in southwest Bloomington. Bloomington police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a joint statement from the coroner's office and the Bloomington Police Department, preliminary autopsy results indicate Bethard suffered multiple blunt injuries when his postal service vehicle was struck by a sport utility vehicle. Bethard was the driver and sole occupant of the postal service vehicle. Toxicology results are pending.

Bryce Janssen, spokesman for the Bloomington Police Department, told The Pantagraph that Bethard was working at the time of the crash.

Tim Norman, strategic communications manager for USPS, said Tuesday they are deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of their employees and co-workers.

He said Bethard was a rural carrier in Bloomington, and as of September, he would had been employed for the postal service for three years.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including the many people he worked with at the Postal Service," Norman said.

He said assistance services are being offered to his family and co-workers.

BPD Chief Jamal Simington also expressed condolences to Bethard's family, friends and colleagues. He described the crash as a tragedy and a reminder of dangers of the road.

"Eliminating distractions and following the rules of the road are imperative to improving safety in our community," the police chief said.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the coroner's office, police department and the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team.

This story may be updated.

