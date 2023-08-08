BLOOMINGTON — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a U.S. Postal Service worker killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, about a month prior to what would have been his three-year work anniversary.
McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified 36-year-old Ronald W. Bethard Jr., of Pontiac,
as the man who died that morning in a collision at Ashley Drive and Beich Road in southwest Bloomington. Bloomington police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a joint statement from the coroner's office and the Bloomington Police Department, preliminary autopsy results indicate Bethard suffered multiple blunt injuries when his postal service vehicle was struck by a sport utility vehicle. Bethard was the driver and sole occupant of the postal service vehicle. Toxicology results are pending.
Bryce Janssen, spokesman for the Bloomington Police Department, told The Pantagraph that Bethard was working at the time of the crash.
Tim Norman, strategic communications manager for USPS, said Tuesday they are deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of their employees and co-workers.
He said Bethard was a rural carrier in Bloomington, and as of September, he would had been employed for the postal service for three years.
"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including the many people he worked with at the Postal Service," Norman said.
He said assistance services are being offered to his family and co-workers.
BPD Chief Jamal Simington also expressed condolences to Bethard's family, friends and colleagues. He described the crash as a tragedy and a reminder of dangers of the road.
"Eliminating distractions and following the rules of the road are imperative to improving safety in our community," the police chief said.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the coroner's office, police department and the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team.
This story may be updated.
Driving can be a fun part of summer, especially if you are taking a road trip. ConsumerAffairs conducted a study and found that these cities, with at least 100000 residents have the most dangerous drivers. Albuquerque, New Mexico came in third place. They had 23.6 car crash fatalities per 100,000. In the same year, they had 49 pedestrian fatalities. Veuer ’s Keri Lumm has more.
ZMG - Veuer
Top 10 safest airlines to fly on right now
Top 10 safest airlines to fly on right now
After the mega slump in 2020, the airline industry is looking to get back in the game. Having racked up over $250 billion in losses while lockdown restrictions were in place, airlines are keen to mitigate the losses they've incurred. The surge in air travel numbers brings cheer to the beleaguered industry.
Way.com has been keeping track of the current safety procedures and trends for both U.S. and international airlines. Here's a compilation (in no particular order) of the safest U.S., international, and budget airlines to fly right now according to their air safety crash records.
Canva
Hawaiian Airlines
Major crashes in the last 50 years: 0
Worst crash: None
Hawaiian Airlines is one of the safest airlines in the United States, which should come as no surprise given its sterling crash-free record. The airline has a fleet comprised entirely of Boeing aircraft and an average age of 12.8 years, the third-highest in North America. Its planes are furnished with cutting-edge safety equipment and it has invested extensively in pilot training, including a "One Team Safety" strategy to monitor crew engagement while flying.
Phillip B. Espinasse // Shutterstock
Delta Airlines
Major crashes in the last 50 years: 7
Worst crash: 50 people died in 2006
Delta Airlines is a large American airline that has a strong safety record. It has received multiple honors for its devotion to safety, including being named the "World's Most On-Time Airline" for several years in a row by FlightGlobal. To protect the safety of its passengers and crew, Delta Airlines says it deploys advanced safety technologies, requires rigorous training for its pilots and crew members, and continually updates its safety measures.
VanderWolf Images // Shutterstock
Alaska Airlines
Major crashes in the last 50 years: 3
Worst crash: 257 people died in the crash of 1979
Alaska Airlines has a strict maintenance program and the best "no fly" list in the industry to keep unsavory characters from getting on the plane. The last accident it had was in January 2000, and its 23 years without a fatal accident makes it one of the safest airlines in the United States. Every plane is checked every three months to make sure it is safe to fly, and it comes with high-tech safety features that let pilots know right away if something could go wrong.
Carlos Yudica // Shutterstock
American Airlines
Major crashes in the last 50 years: 14
Worst crash: 271 people died in the crash of 1979
American Airlines is the world's largest airline in terms of fleet size and revenue. It consistently obtains good safety ratings because of its strong emphasis on maintenance and regulatory compliance. American Airlines received the Airline Transport Association's Award for Excellence in Safety Management and Operations in 2020, which recognized its commitment to passenger safety in all areas.
Markus Mainka // Shutterstock
United Airlines
Major crashes in the last 50 years: 11
Worst crash: 111 people died in the crash of 1989
United Airlines is regarded as one of the safest American airlines due to an impressive and lengthy track record of safety. The fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircraft, such as the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320 NEO, are among the most recent and technologically sophisticated in operation today. United Airlines has developed an emergency response plan for all onboard incidents and state-of-the-art emergency simulators for pilot training. This is in addition to rigorous maintenance and repair routines.
Canva
International: Qatar Airways
Major crashes in the last 50 years: 0
Worst crash: None
Qatar Airlines is well-known for its world-class service and luxurious in-flight amenities. Not only does it provide highly rated guest services, but it also has stringent safety standards that have earned the airline numerous safety awards.
M101Studio // Shutterstock
International: Qantas Airways
Major crashes in the last 50 years: 0
Worst crash: None
Qantas Airlines follows a tight set of guidelines for training and maintenance Its fleet contains some of the most current planes on the market. Qantas Airlines provides cutting-edge navigation technology and redundant safety measures as part of its commitment to safety.
Thiago B Trevisan // Shutterstock
International: Etihad Airways
Major crashes since operations started: 0
Worst crash: None
Etihad Airways is a UAE-based airline that has been flying to places all over the world since 2004. It is consistently regarded as one of the top 10 safest airlines in the world, thanks to an impeccable safety record and advanced security systems.
Bradley Caslin // Shutterstock
International: Air New Zealand
Major crashes in the last 50 years: 2
Worst crash: 257 people died in the crash of 1979
Air New Zealand takes safety precautions to new heights (pun intended!). It not only strictly adheres to international rules, but extra precautions set it apart from the competition. It has installed the most advanced avionics systems in commercial aviation and has consistently received high marks for airline safety.
Ryan Fletcher // Shutterstock
International: Singapore Airlines
Major crashes in the last 50 years: 2
Worst crash: 81 people died in the crash of 2000
Singapore Airlines has a long history of safety and has won numerous honors for its safety standards and performance, including being voted the "World's Best Airline" and the "Best Airline in Asia" by Skytrax. To protect the safety of its passengers and crew, Singapore Airlines uses a mix of technology training for its pilots and crew.
Abdul N Quraishi - Abs // Shutterstock
Safest low-cost airlines in 2023
Air Arabia AirAsia Group Allegiant Air Baltic easyjet FlyDubai Frontier Jetstar Group Jetblue Indigo
It's been three years since the pandemic hit. But the question that's on many travelers' minds is the same – is air travel safe right now? The American public certainly seems to think so. With borders opening up across the United States and the world, bookings have increased. In fact, the
United Nations World Tourism Organization anticipates that travel numbers will reach pre-pandemic levels in 2023.
This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.
Toni. M // Shutterstock
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.