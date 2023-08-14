NORMAL — Authorities are reminding Bloomington-Normal residents to be mindful when traveling in and around Illinois State University's campus, as more than 5,000 students are expected to arrive this week.

The move-in period for students began Monday and will continue through Sunday, university officials said.

The Normal public works department has announced full and partial road closures in the area through Friday, closing all lanes of Fell Avenue from Mulberry Street to College Avenue and the southbound lane of Fell Avenue from North Street to Beaufort Street.

In a Monday interview with The Pantagraph, Aaron Woodruff, chief of the ISU Police Department, noted several ongoing road work projects on East College Avenue and U.S. Business Route 51 could affect traffic as well.

Lane reductions are in effect on Main Street from Beaufort Street to College Avenue and on Kingsley Street between Hovey Avenue and Dry Grove Street. A road maintenance project on East College Avenue between Blair Drive and Young Drive, near the Shoppes at College Hills, could also affect travel to campus.

Woodruff said it could be a shock for drivers adapting to more than 20,000 people converging around campus, since few were there during the summer break. He also noted classes start Thursday at Thomas Metcalf School, which could add to the traffic loads in the area.

Woodruff urged drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to share the road safely.

He said crosswalks near ISU will be busy, but pedestrians don't always check before crossing. Drivers should slow down and avoid cellphone use, and pedestrians should try to make eye contact with drivers when crossing the street, Woodruff said.

Woodruff noted the move-in period is now stretched over several days to help curb congestion seen in past years.

University officials have advised families of incoming students to head into campus from North Main Street if they are moving into dorms at Watterson Towers, Tri-Towers or Cardinal Court. Families going to the Hewett-Manchester dorms should take Shelbourne Drive to Mulberry Street via Linden Avenue.

More advice for incoming students is listed on the University Housing Services webpage.

In various Facebook posts, the ISU Police Department has told students to record a list of all valuables they are bringing to campus (including the make, model and serial numbers of items). ISUPD stated they can also register their bike for free on Garage 529, an online service tasked with reducing bike theft and aid recovery.

Campus police also advised students: "Leave your fake ID at home."

What speed limit zones are the most likely to see fatalities? What speed limit zones are the most likely to see fatalities? Interstate, principal arterial Freeway and expressway, principal arterial Collector Local Minor arterial Principal arterial, other