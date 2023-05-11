NORMAL — The 20th annual "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser is returning to Illinois next week in support of Special Olympics.

From 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 19, law enforcement officers will be at Dunkin' locations throughout the state to collect donations for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits Special Olympics Illinois.

A news release said donors will receive a free doughnut, and a donation of $10 or more will also earn them a free medium hot or iced coffee.

The news release said the event has raised over $7.6 million for Special Olympics Illinois since the fundraiser's inception in 2003.

Central Illinois Dunkin' locations participating in the fundraiser include the following:

Bloomington: 2306 E. Oakland Ave.

Normal: 1603 N. Main St. and 215 Greenbriar Drive

Pontiac: 0826 W. Reynolds St.

Decatur: 3016 N. Water St.

Charleston: 250 Lincoln Ave.

Lincoln: 3089 Woodlawn Road

Springfield: 102 Chatham Road

For a full list of participating restaurants, go to coponarooftop.com.

