BLOOMINGTON — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing Chicago woman who was last seen in Streator.

The Bloomington Police Department said April Capsel was last seen July 1. She was reported missing Wednesday.

Police described her as a 33-year-old white woman who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds, and has blue eyes and dark blonde-to-light brown hair.

Anyone with additional information on her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Downing at 309-434-2587 or email jdowning@cityblm.org. Calls can also be made to BPD dispatchers at 309-820-8888.

To remain anonymous, BPD's Crime & intelligence Analysis Unit can be reached at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org. Information can also be texted to 847411 by texting the word "BPDTIPS," and inserting a space before your tip information.

Calls to CIAU should be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. A voicemail or email should be left outside of those hours.

