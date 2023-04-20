BLOOMINGTON — A 39-year-old Bloomington woman was found dead Thursday after she was reported missing earlier this week.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department confirmed that a body was located after an extensive search by BPD, the McLean County Sheriff's Office, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. The release said Ostrom was identified as that person.

The McLean County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

BPD said the investigation continues, in coordination with the coroner's office. An autopsy is pending.

No further information about the circumstances preceding her death was immediately available Thursday morning.

Bloomington police announced Tuesday that Ostrom had been reported missing Monday. BPD then added she was known to frequent small towns near Bloomington-Normal.

BPD asks anyone with information about Ostrom's death to contact Det. P. Diaz by calling 309-434-2532 or emailing pdiaz@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org or by texting "Tip" to 847411.

