BLOOMINGTON — A man died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Old Route 66 in Bloomington, police said.

According to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called at 10:32 a.m. Monday to a collision at Ashley Drive and Beich Road, in southwest Bloomington.

Officers called in the McLean County Coroner's office and the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team to assist. The coroner's office pronounced a 36-year-old man dead at the scene.

His identity was not immediately available Monday afternoon.

An autopsy is pending, and authorities continue to investigate the circumstances preceding the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomington police at 309-820-8888. To provide information anonymously, you can reach the department's Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org.

Information can also be texted to 847411 by texting the word "BPDTIPS," followed by the tip information.

