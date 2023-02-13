NORMAL — A second location of the popular Pizza Payaa restaurant is planned for uptown Normal, owner Adam Elpayaa confirmed Monday.

The pizzeria will be located in the former home of Firehouse Pizza, 107 E. Beaufort St., next to Theo's Microcreamery and Insomnia Cookies. Elpayaa said he hopes the new location will open in the summer.

Elpayaa opened the Bloomington location, 4 Currency Drive, in December 2020 inside of Mass-VR Bloomington. Initially a popup-style business, its popularity grew quickly; Pizza Payaa claimed the top spot for "Best Pizza" in The Pantagraph's 2022 Readers' Choice awards.

Its business model includes specialty pizzas with unique topping combinations, such as the Honey Badger (pepperoni, fennel sausage, Mike's Hot Honey drizzle and fresh basil) or the Fun Guy (white garlic sauce, double-roasted cremini and button mushrooms, grana padano cheese, chives).

"I'm very excited to be a part of uptown, a fun, blooming area right now," said Elpayaa, who is familiar with the area as a previous owner of Windy City Wieners. "I'm just really excited to offer the full Pizza Payaa experience and do the whole thing."

The new location will offer a similar, but slightly expanded menu, and a full bar with crafted cocktails.

"I'm looking forward to being close to (Illinois State University) and that side of town, which will bring our award-winning pizza to a lot of people," Elpayaa said. "I hope to bring our pizza to as many people as possible as long as we can maintain quality."

Elpayaa said that the restaurant has also been doing collaborations with other businesses to create limited-time flavors, such as a partnership with Pop-Up Chicken Shop that led to a macaroni and cheese pizza.

Pizza Payaa is open 4 to 8 p.m., Monday-Tuesday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday; and 12 to 8 p.m., Sunday.

