NORMAL — A second location of the popular Pizza Payaa restaurant is planned for uptown Normal, owner Adam Elpayaa confirmed Monday.
The pizzeria will be located in the former home of Firehouse Pizza, 107 E. Beaufort St., next to Theo's Microcreamery and Insomnia Cookies. Elpayaa said he hopes the new location will open in the summer.
Elpayaa opened the Bloomington location, 4 Currency Drive, in December 2020 inside of Mass-VR Bloomington. Initially a popup-style business, its popularity grew quickly; Pizza Payaa claimed the top spot for "Best Pizza" in The Pantagraph's 2022 Readers' Choice awards.
Its business model includes specialty pizzas with unique topping combinations, such as the Honey Badger (pepperoni, fennel sausage, Mike's Hot Honey drizzle and fresh basil) or the Fun Guy (white garlic sauce, double-roasted cremini and button mushrooms, grana padano cheese, chives).
"I'm very excited to be a part of uptown, a fun, blooming area right now," said Elpayaa, who is familiar with the area as a previous owner of Windy City Wieners. "I'm just really excited to offer the full Pizza Payaa experience and do the whole thing."
The new location will offer a similar, but slightly expanded menu, and a full bar with crafted cocktails.
"I'm looking forward to being close to (Illinois State University) and that side of town, which will bring our award-winning pizza to a lot of people," Elpayaa said. "I hope to bring our pizza to as many people as possible as long as we can maintain quality."
Elpayaa said that the restaurant has also been doing collaborations with other businesses to create limited-time flavors, such as a partnership with Pop-Up Chicken Shop that led to a macaroni and cheese pizza.
Pizza Payaa is open 4 to 8 p.m., Monday-Tuesday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday; and 12 to 8 p.m., Sunday.
How 85 Central Illinois kids drew Valentine's Day 💕
Mia Brunk, grade 2, Bent
Isla Mannen, grade 3, Bent
Sheccid Cobos Gonzalez, grade 4, Bent
Kimberly Lopez, grade 4, Bent
Angelina Santana Mercado, grade 4, Bent
Yaretzi Perez, grade 4, Bent
Parker Gremore, grade 3, Calvary
Elizabeth Knowles, grade 5, Calvary
Jackson Yoder, grade 3, Calvary
Sophia Bailey, grade 3, Colene Hoose
Cohen, grade 3, Colene Hoose
Vedanshi Pal, grade 3, Colene Hoose
Fatouu, grade 3, Colene Hoose
Noras Bellas, grade 3, Corpus Christi
Aria Doran, grade 3, Corpus Christi
Piper Ruud, grade 2, Corpus Christi
Harper Scheets, grade 3, Corpus Christi
Sophiana Spicer, grade 2, Corpus Christi
Colette Wrezinski, grade 3, Corpus Christi
Adrianna Buenrostro, grade 1, Epiphany
Leo Easley, grade 1, Epiphany
Cisco Head, grade 1, Epiphany
Brinley Jordan, grade 1, Epiphany
Liam, grade 1, Epiphany
Alexis Nagel, grade 1, Epiphany
Caleb Neuhaus, grade 1, Epiphany
Brooklyn Ninells, grade 1, Epiphany
Addison Segobiano, grade 1, Epiphany
John Sendelbach, grade 1, Epiphany
Joseph Paine, grade 1, Epiphany
Zelie Rayburn, grade 1, Epiphany
Aara, grade 1, Glenn
Ruby Brandon, Grade 2, Glenn
Caroline, grade 1, Glenn
Ciara, grade 1, Glenn
Ainsley Gaines, grade 2, Glenn
Aiden Goniaa, grade 2, Glenn
Anthony Krov, grade 2, Glenn
Manushri, grade 1, Glenn
Mithra, grade 1, Glenn
Avyan Monala, grade 2, Glenn
Micah Dalton, grade 2, Glenn
Naga Sesjanya Medepally, grade 2, Glenn
Oliver, grade 1, Glenn
Sam Ponnou, grade 2, Glenn
Ross Sapris, grade 2, Glenn
Sara Vanan, grade 2, Glenn
Reece West, grade 2, Glenn
Henry Babbit, grade 2, Parkside
Elsa Bell, grade 2, Parkside
Brynnleigh Best, grade 2, Parkside
George Dicken, grade 2, Parkside
Logan Fincham, grade 2, Parkside
Ethan Gibb, grade 2, Parkside
Liam Glenn, grade 2, Parkside
Aleah Hepburn, grade 2, Parkside
Johnathan Huey, grade 2, Parkside
Oliver Hunt, grade 2, Parkside
Decklyn Olson, grade 2, Parkside
Nina Razny, grade 2, Parkside
Kennedy Roberts, grade 2, Parkside
Ashlyn Smith, grade 2, Parkside
Blake Williams, grade 2, Parkside
Aubrey, grade 3, Stevenson
Bryce, grade 3, Stevenson
Jeremiah Casas, grade 3, Stevenson
Maxwell Guzman, grade 3, Stevenson
Kyler, grade 3, Stevenson
Maggie, grade 3, Stevenson
Lailah Bell, grade 1, Washington
Aria Gabbrants, grade 1, Wahsington
Emma Leahy, grade 1, Washington
Bair Marion, grade 1, Washington
No name, Washington
No name, Washington
Ethan Seckler, grade 1, Washington
Kennedy Davis, grade 2, Washington
Isabelle Butler, grade 3, Washington
Jeremiah C-S, grade 3, Stevenson
Abby Crowley, grade 3, Washington
Gray Davenport, grade 3, Washington
Mackenzie Johnson, grade 3, Washington
Harper Ryan, grade 3, Washington
Malia Alvarez, grade 4, Washington
Evie, grade 4, Washington
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs