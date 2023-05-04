ROBYN GAUTSCHY SKAGGS
NORMAL — A driver was injured Thursday evening when his pickup truck hit a utility pole near uptown Normal.
The driver lost consciousness because of a medical issue before his truck struck the pole and flipped onto its passenger side about 6:45 p.m. near the intersection Linden Street and Lindell Drive, which is between Vernon and Jersey avenues, said Officer Kenyon Woodfork with the Normal police.
The man was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, with minor injuries, he said.
Ameren and Xfinity utility crews were called to deal with damage to the pole and lines. The Ameren outage website indicated 78 customers were without power in that area as of about 8 p.m.
Linden was closed from Jersey to north of Lindell after the crash.
