MONTICELLO — The Piatt County Master Gardener Garden Walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in Monticello.
Attendees can begin the tour at any garden and visit in any order. A vendor market will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 224 E. Livingston St
Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Boka Shoppe, The Brown Bag Deli, Hartfield Book Co., Holly's Country Kitchen, Monticello Mercantile, Out of the Blue Polish Pottery, Prairie Fire Glass, Piatt Country Extension Office or online at
go.illinois.edu/GardenWalk23.
Tickets will be available for $12 the day of the event at the Master Gardener ticket booth near the Wabash Depot.
The goal of the event is for attendees to to walk through local gardens to gain inspiration for their own.
The event will be held rain or shine.
Contact 217-762-2191 or
bmiglin@illinois.edu for more information.
The Monticello Railway Museum is working to restore a Chicago Burlington & Quincy 14042 caboose that was built in 1891.
Clay Jackson
Photos: Inside the Monticello Railway Museum
Donna LaMar handcart ride 091522.JPG
Janet Jones, Linda Kobs, Sue Hayes and Donna LaMar set up a handcar to ride up the rails at the Monticello Railway Museum in 2016.
COURTESY OF DONNA LAMAR
Bill Crisp 1 091522.JPG
Volunteer Bill Crisp shows off a variety of parts for trains in a shop at the Monticello Railway Museum.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bill Crisp 2 091522.JPG
Volunteer Bill Crisp displays a handcar at the Monticello Railway Museum.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Monticello Railway Museum 1 091522.JPG
An overhead view of the Monticello Railway Museum is shown.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Aquarium Specimen Transport 1 091522.JPG
The Aquarium Specimen Transport car was built in 1949 by Pullman Standard. The car, now on display in Monticello, was used by the John G. Shedd Aquarium, of Chicago, to transport live saltwater animals from all coasts of the United States.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Chicago Burlington Quincy 1 091522.JPG
A wooden Chicago Burlington & Quincy caboose, dating to 1891, is undergoing restoration at the Monticello Railway Museum's woodshop.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois 1 091522.JPG
Detail is shown at the Monticello Railway Museum.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Central 1 091522.JPG
Detail of the Illinois Central No. 8733, which was built in 1958.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Nelson Car Barn 091522.JPG
Volunteer Bill Crisp talks about the variety of trains in the Nelson Car Barn at the Monticello Railway Museum.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Southern 401 1 091522.JPG
Southern Railway No. 401 is one of two surviving steam locomotives of its type at the Monticello Railway Museum.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Southern 401 2 091522.JPG
Southern Railway No. 401 was built in 1907 by the Baldwin Locomotive Works.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Thomas Dyrek 1 091522.JPG
Volunteer Thomas Dyrek, 19, first became enamored with the Monticello Railway Museum when his parents brought him to visit in 2009.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Thomas Dyrek 2 091522.JPG
Volunteer Thomas Dyrek works to clean up a Wabash Railroad train at the Monticello Railway Museum.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Watch now: Monticello Railway Museum Railroad Days
Monticello Railway Museum works to restore 1800s caboose
