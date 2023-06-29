MONTICELLO — The Piatt County Master Gardener Garden Walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in Monticello.

Attendees can begin the tour at any garden and visit in any order. A vendor market will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 224 E. Livingston St

Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Boka Shoppe, The Brown Bag Deli, Hartfield Book Co., Holly's Country Kitchen, Monticello Mercantile, Out of the Blue Polish Pottery, Prairie Fire Glass, Piatt Country Extension Office or online at go.illinois.edu/GardenWalk23.

Tickets will be available for $12 the day of the event at the Master Gardener ticket booth near the Wabash Depot.

The goal of the event is for attendees to to walk through local gardens to gain inspiration for their own.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Contact 217-762-2191 or bmiglin@illinois.edu for more information.

