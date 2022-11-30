 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet vaccination clinic planned for low-income McLean County residents

  • Clay Jackson

See the reopening of Carden Park playground in Normal.

BLOOMINGTON — Wish Bone Canine Rescue and Paradise Pet Hotel & Day Spa will host a pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event is to serve low-income residents of McLean County and will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. at Paradise Pet, 405 Olympia Drive, Bloomington. No appointments are necessary, walk-ins only. 

If a pet has reactions to vaccines, owners are asked to check with their veterinarian and acquire and administer medication as recommended prior to being vaccinated.

Wish Bone will offer rabies (one year - four months or older), DAPP (one year - six weeks or older), and Kennel cough (intranasal 3-way, eight weeks or older) vaccinations at no charge for dogs; Rabies (one year - four months or older) and Feline Distemper HCP (one year - nine weeks or older) vaccinations at no charge for cats; and microchips for both dogs and cats for a $5 fee. 

Rabies registration with McLean County is required. The cost of registration is $14 for spayed/neutered animals and $29 for non-spayed/neutered animals. HCP and DAPP vaccines are provided by Petco Love.

Paradise Pet will offer nail trims, $5 plus Dremel, $2; coat trim for eyes, pads and sani, $2 each; internal and anal glands, $5; laser for pain control, $10. Only cash will be accepted. 

Those who plan to attend the clinic are asked to bring their dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier. 

Contact wbcr.clinic@gmail.com for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

