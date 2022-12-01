Peoria Riverfront Museum plans 'Christmas in the Village'

PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum will mark the start of the holiday season with a "Christmas in the Village" event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The event is presented by Doug and Diane Oberhelman and Cullinan Properties. Proceeds from the event will support the Every Student Initiative, which seeks to provide engaging curricula-inspired museum experiences to every student from public, private and homeschool organizations in Central Illinois.

Alison Ukovich, a member of the museum's board, came up with the idea for the event to bring families together during the holidays as well as expand and improve the ESI program.

The event will feature holiday-themed activities outside on the Sun Plaza, including photos with Santa, carriage rides, ballerinas from the Peoria Ballet "Nutcracker," live animals, carolers, hot chocolate, specialty cocktails, food trucks, retail vendors and the largest live Christmas tree in Peoria, which is decorated with more than 30,000 lights.

All museum exhibitions will be open during the event, including a holiday laser light show in the planetarium, and holiday movies in the Giant Screen Theater.

Tickets for members are $40 per family or $15 per individual. General public tickets are $50 per family or $20 per individual.

Visit peoriariverfrontmuseum.org for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets.

Contact 309-863-3006 or mdaughenbaugh@peoriariverfrontmuseum.org for more information.