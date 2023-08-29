PEORIA — The Peoria City/County Health Department has reported its first finding of a bird infected with West Nile virus.
West Nile virus is transmitted through mosquitoes and occurs commonly from summer through autumn, according to a news release from the health department Tuesday.
"West Nile virus (WNV) is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird,” said Carey Panier, director of environmental health at the health department.
Panier said the county is collecting dead birds with an emphasis on crows and blue jays to test for evidence of West Nile virus infections in the area. If a dead bird is found between now and Oct. 15 and appears to have died of natural causes, residents should report it to the health department at 309-679-6161.
Dead birds should be double wrapped in plastic garbage bags prior to collection or disposal and never handled with bare hands, Panier said.
The health department urges residents to follow these safety recommendations for West Nile virus, which they call the "3 R's":
Reduce exposure by avoiding the outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn; make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens with no tears or other openings; and eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed. Repel mosquitoes when outdoors by wearing shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemons eucalyptus or IR 3535. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants. Report mosquito breeding grounds in communities by contacting the municipal government about areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.
Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches and can last from a few days to a few weeks.
Four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms, and in rarer cases, severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis or death can occur.
People older than 50 are at higher risk for severe illness.
For more information about public health issues, visit the health department's website at
pcchd.org
State Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, talks with business leaders and local officials at the McLean County Chamber of Commerce Reimaging Advocacy Multiplied (RAMP) event
Photos: DeSantis speaks at Lincoln Day Dinner in Peoria
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to the crowd after the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. The event was sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands with guests before the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. The event was sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to the crowd after the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. The event was sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, introduces Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. The event was sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Former State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, talks with guest before the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the event sponsored by
Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White speaks during the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the event sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tazewell County Republican Chairmn Jim Rule speaks before the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the event sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. The event was sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White speaks during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the event sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tazewell County Republican Chairmn Jim Rule speaks before the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the event sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White shakes hands with U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, Friday at the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, introduces Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. The event was sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The audience watches U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, speak at the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, right, shakes hands with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, right, embraces Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lincoln Day Dinner with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to the crowd on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The audience listens to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.