PEORIA — The Peoria City/County Health Department has reported its first finding of a bird infected with West Nile virus.

West Nile virus is transmitted through mosquitoes and occurs commonly from summer through autumn, according to a news release from the health department Tuesday.

"West Nile virus (WNV) is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird,” said Carey Panier, director of environmental health at the health department.

Panier said the county is collecting dead birds with an emphasis on crows and blue jays to test for evidence of West Nile virus infections in the area. If a dead bird is found between now and Oct. 15 and appears to have died of natural causes, residents should report it to the health department at 309-679-6161.

Dead birds should be double wrapped in plastic garbage bags prior to collection or disposal and never handled with bare hands, Panier said.

The health department urges residents to follow these safety recommendations for West Nile virus, which they call the "3 R's":

Reduce exposure by avoiding the outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn; make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens with no tears or other openings; and eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

Repel mosquitoes when outdoors by wearing shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemons eucalyptus or IR 3535. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

Report mosquito breeding grounds in communities by contacting the municipal government about areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches and can last from a few days to a few weeks.

Four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms, and in rarer cases, severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis or death can occur.

People older than 50 are at higher risk for severe illness.

For more information about public health issues, visit the health department's website at pcchd.org

