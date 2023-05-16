MONTICELLO — Allerton Park and Retreat Center's Peony Garden in Monticello is beginning to bloom in time for spring festivities.

“It is quite a show,” said Derek Peterson, executive director of Allerton Park and Retreat Center. “Allerton has the largest formal collection of peonies that I know of in the United States. It’s a treat for young and old — a celebration of floral beauty not to be missed.”

The peonies are expected to reach their peak color through Memorial Day weekend at the park, 515 Old Timber Road.

Allerton Park Manager Micah Putman said in a news release that only half of the peonies have popped so far and the bloom may start as early as this weekend for the park's Picnic With the Peonies event.

“I think they have done well despite the dry weather, but now we have had good rain and nice temperatures and plenty of sun to get those blooms opened up,” Putman said.

Picnic With the Peonies will take place May 20 and May 21. Tables for eight people cost $100 and include two bottles of wine and a charcuterie board to share. A cash bar will also be available.

To learn more and reserve a table, visit allerton.illinois.edu/events.

Overnight stays are also available at the park during their Weekend Wind Down series running from May 19 through May 21. Rooms will be set at a discounted rate for $130.

To view rooms, visit allerton.illinois.edu/lodging and call 217-333-3287 to make a reservation.

Park officials are also posting frequent updates on the garden on the Allerton Park and Retreat Center's Facebook page.

