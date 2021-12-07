 Skip to main content
Pearl Harbor is remembered in McLean County

The attack on Pearl Harbor was remembered during a ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History.
COMMEMORATING PEARL HARBOR

An American Legion Post 635 honor guard stands at rest in the rotunda of the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington during the Pearl Harbor anniversary ceremony on Tuesday. The Dec. 7, 1941, attack killed 2,403 service members and civilians. Visit pantagraph.com to see a video from the event. 
Gail Stanek of Bloomington carries a photograph of her uncle Arthur Thinnes during the Pearl Harbor anniversary ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History on Tuesday. Thinnes died from wounds received when he was aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma that was torpedoed by the Japanese and sank at Pearl Harbor.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The attack on Pearl Harbor
