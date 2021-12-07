Pearl Harbor is remembered in McLean County

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Arrest records said the teen claimed he didn't know a handgun was in his bag.
A woman in her 30s was hit in the parking lot of a car wash, police said.
Authorities on Wednesday said a pedestrian killed this week on College Avenue was an Illinois State University student.
The complaint says Kurt Beathard was terminated after removing a Black Lives Matter poster from his office door in late August and that his First Amendment rights were violated.
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody on criminal sexual assault charges.
The woman, 23, was struck at West College Avenue and Kingsley Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Audy C. Beasley, 50, is accused of delivering cocaine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit four times between Nov. 26 and Wednesday.
Five big cats at Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, the city announced Friday afternoon.
The Bloomington Police Department said a teenage girl who was reported missing early Saturday morning has been located.
Bloomington police officers were called to the 1200 block of West Grove Street about 9:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired.
