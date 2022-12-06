Pearl Harbor Day ceremony to be held in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The American Legion Honor Color Guard will mark the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The event will take place at the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.
There will be a speaker, rifle volley, buglers and bagpipes at the ceremony.
Contact Butch Ekstam with the American Legion Honor Guard at 309-825-2703 for more information.
