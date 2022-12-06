 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pearl Harbor Day ceremony to be held in Bloomington

  • 0
120820-blm-loc-9pearlharbor

An honor guard fired off rounds outside the McLean County Museum of History as the community remembered Pearl Harbor Day, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The American Legion Honor Color Guard will mark the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The event will take place at the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington. 

There will be a speaker, rifle volley, buglers and bagpipes at the ceremony. 

Contact Butch Ekstam with the American Legion Honor Guard at 309-825-2703 for more information. 

Santa's Station Returns to Uptown Normal

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanic eruption sends ash into sky, residents evacuated in Indonesia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News