Part of sidewalk closed on Towanda Avenue

NORMAL — Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, the sidewalk will be closed on Towanda Avenue between Kays Drive and Shelbourne Drive.
The closure is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, weather permitting.
This full sidewalk closure is required for the removal and replacement of sidewalk, as part of the Kelley Basin Route 66 Trail Connection Project.
Children’s Discovery Museum hosts Playla event
Larry Dietz and event chair Marlene Dietz, Charles and Preethy Edamala
Crystal Howard, Cheryl Magnuson
Bremer crew: Kim Hayes, Larum Dean, David Haynes
Beautiful Bremer watch and necklace for raffle
Chemberly Cummings
Pam and Herb Eaton, Kathleen Lorenz, Chemberly Cummings, Normal Mayor Chris Koos
Timothy Furman, Maura Freeman
Kris Williams, Brandy Maloney
Karen and Tony DeAngelis
Sharon Klingman, Anne and Steve Matter, Bill Klingman
Headphones for the silent disco
Jason Reif, Larry Dietz
Carole and Jerry Ringer
Robert Varney, Jane Pickering, Vicki Varney
Fun at silent disco
Larry and Laurel Schumacher, Tracie Henry, Crystal Howard
Leni Kuntz, Lilly Vore
Mike O’Grady, Charlie Moore, Normal Mayor Chris Koos
Heather Young, Christina Rogers
Dan Adams, Tim Norman, Kevin Birlingmair
Cat Woods, Chemberly Cummings
Gerry and Carol Chrisman, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth
Ashley Crain, Aly Hearn
Neil Finlen, Lori Laughlin
Lauren and Matt Lurkins
Jonell Kehias, Katie Mavros, Dan Adams, Cheryl Magnuson
Coleen Moore, Katie Norman
Cheryl Magnuson, Dan Adams
Bill Croff, Leann Seal, Colleen Reynolds
Byron Blotky, Patty Files
Dr. Dele Ogunleye, Cat Woods
Katie Mavros, Cheryl Magnuson, Christina Rogers, Jonell Kehias
Susan Saunders, Heather Young
Michelle Cope, Katie Mavros, Rhonda Massie
Bob and Julie Dobski
Kathy Jecklin, Tracy Patkunas, Stefanie Nelson, Teri Merna, Kristie Nelson, Paula Orgler
Hillarie Lanham
Nicole Hoffman playing with bubbles
Shelleigh Birlingmair, James Brown
