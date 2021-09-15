 Skip to main content
Part of sidewalk closed on Towanda Avenue

NORMAL — Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, the sidewalk will be closed on Towanda Avenue between Kays Drive and Shelbourne Drive.

The closure is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, weather permitting.

This full sidewalk closure is required for the removal and replacement of sidewalk, as part of the Kelley Basin Route 66 Trail Connection Project.

