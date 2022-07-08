Parks in McLean, Tazewell counties awarded state grants

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker announced $30.3 million in grants will be going to 87 local park projects that will help communities acquire open space and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois.

McLean County will receive $64,700 for Centennial Park playground and improvements in Heyworth. Tazewell County will receive $400,000 for the Levee Park Phase III spray pad and amphitheater in East Peoria.

The grants are through the state's Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The grants can provide up to half of a project's funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide.

The program began in 1987 and has invested $433.5 million in 1,816 local park projects. The program receives dedicated funding from a percentage of the state's Real Estate Transfer Tax.

Other counties receiving funding include Brown, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Cook, Dekalb, DuPage, Effingham, Franklin, Greene, Jefferson, JoDaviess, Kane, Knox, Lake, Madison, McDonough, McHenry, Moultrie, Ogle, Perry, Piatt, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, Shelby, Union, Will and Winnebago.