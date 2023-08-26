SPRINGFIELD — The ParkLands Foundation of McLean and Woodford counties is one of 11 land trusts awarded funding from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The $41,984.06 grant will go toward ecological restoration through prescribed burns and removal of invasive species at Merwin Savanna Nature Preserve, Weston Cemetery Prairie Nature Preserve, Ridgetop Hill Prairie Nature Preserve and Chinquapin Bluffs Land and Water Reserve, according to a Friday news release from IDNR.

The Natural Areas Stewardship Grant program will provide nearly $750,000 statewide for staff and equipment to increase the delivery of stewardship activities to natural areas that are permanently protected within the nature preserves system, the news release explained.

Other funds awarded in Central Illinois include the following:

$92,817.88 to the Grand Prairie Friends for work at Coles County's Embarras Ridges Land and Water Reserve, Warbler Woods North Land and Water Reserve, Warbler Woods Nature Preserve, Warbler Bottoms North Land and Water Reserve, Warbler Bluff Land and Water Reserve, and Warbler Landing Land and Water Reserve

$51,282 to the Conservation Foundation for work at LaSalle County's Dayton Bluffs Land and Water Reserve

For more information about the grant program, visit dnr.illinois.gov/grants/stewardshipgrants.html.

