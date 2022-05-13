 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Pantagraph seeking pets who work with their owners

  • 0
051422-blm-loc-bizpets

Pantagraph staffer Robyn Skaggs' cat, Dozer, oversees editing duties from the home office, or kitchen table, in June 2020. The Pantagraph is looking for people who bring their pets to work for an upcoming story.

 ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — For animal-lovers like ourselves, walking into local businesses like Gingerbread House Toys or Waiting Room Records and being greeted by a friendly dog or cat instantly makes the visit more fun. In fact, those of us in the newsroom like to swap stories about our own pets, and sometimes they even make appearances in our Zoom meetings. We wish we could bring our own pets to work every day!

Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

If you’re already living that dream, we’d like to talk to you for an upcoming story. Please send a photo of your work pet, along with their name, your business name, and your name and contact information. We may give you a call to chat about what your pet does during the workday, how you and your employees like having them around, and what your customers think, too. Reporter Mateusz Janik can be reached at mateusz.janik@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Birds suffering from dehydration are getting a helping hand in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News