Pantagraph publishing digital-only edition on Monday

The Pantagraph will not publish or deliver a print edition on Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The newspaper instead will be available only via our e-edition, a digital replica of the printed product, at pantagraph.com/eedition.

All of our members get access to our e-edition each day.

Having a non-publication on Monday gives our delivery staff a day off on the holiday. We will resume publishing the print edition on Tuesday.

The business office also will be closed on Monday.

Coverage of Labor Day events, as well as up-to-the-minute news, sports and other information, will be available at pantagraph.com. Learn more about our extensive digital content available on your smartphone, tablet or computer at pantagraph.com/members/join/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0