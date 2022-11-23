Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund marks 95th season of giving

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal resident Chrissy Bays said she wouldn't have anywhere to turn if it wasn't for the Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund.

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back to families in the community. The effort started in 1927 after a newsroom employee received a call from a family in need of heat for their home. The employee used his own money to buy firewood and delivered it to the family on Christmas Eve. The family referred to the employee as "a good fellow."

Bays said she has been a recipient of the Thanksgiving turkey distribution from the Goodfellow Fund and Mount Pisgah Baptist Church for the last five years, and it's greatly helped her family and others in need.

"The Goodfellow Fund used to mainly provide Christmas toys for kids who otherwise might not receive any. We would actually set up a 'toy shop' in the basement of the old Pantagraph office on Washington Street that would open for the weekend and families would come and 'shop,'" said Jonell Kehias, a Goodfellow board member and Central Illinois regional marketing director for Lee Enterprises. "It has evolved beyond toys to food, heat, blankets, whatever the need might be at the time."

Last year the fund raised nearly $60,000 from hundreds of donors, and this year the goal is to raise $70,000 for area families.

The Goodfellow Fund works alongside several other community organizations, including the Salvation Army, Back2School Alliance, Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, area nursing homes, Boys & Girls Club, Peace Meal and the annual McLean County Children's Christmas Party. It also helps victims of fires and other natural disasters throughout the year.

Donations for the fund are accepted year-round, but most are made from Thanksgiving through the beginning of January to ensure families in need have a holiday meal on their table.

Last Thanksgiving, 150 turkeys were given to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church to distribute to area families, and the same amount was given this year, along with additional aid for food and necessities. Each family also received stuffing, eggs, potatoes, corn, green beans and orange juice.

"This is such a big time for family gathering. It makes me feel good to give back to the community and provide a nutritious and healthy meal for families," said Takesha Stokes, who coordinates the food distribution at Mount Pisgah. "It provides families a little bit of financial assistance; it's the gift that keeps on giving."

Mount Pisgah's food pantry typically serves 25 to 50 families throughout the week, but Stokes said they exceed that number when distributing Thanksgiving meals.

Also this season, the Goodfellow Fund will assist Peace Meal recipients and help make the holidays brighter for hundreds of local families attending the Children's Christmas Party.

Kehias said the Children's Christmas Party is her favorite event to attend with the Goodfellow Fund, because the families are so grateful and it makes her feel happy. She said it has become one of her holiday traditions. This year's party will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal.

Registration for the party is required, and those who are interested in signing up should do so by Monday, Dec. 5. Registration can be completed online at shorturl.at/FGUY5, by emailing bnchildrenschristmas@gmail.com or writing to "Children's Christmas" at 2201 Eastland Drive, Suite #4, Bloomington IL 61704. Include your name, address, phone number, number of children and their age (must be 12 and under), and what time you will arrive.

Goodfellow Fund donors have the option to be printed in The Pantagraph's daily "look who donated" list, which starts printing around Thanksgiving. Donors can choose to be anonymous, and whether they want to include a special message to a loved one.

"The fund is made possible by the generosity of our donors. We hope their hearts are open this year, because the need is so great," Kehias said. "Every single dollar goes to recipients. It's all volunteers; really local people helping local. We help where we can, and it helps spread the giving spirit."

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702. Donations can also be dropped off in person at The Pantagraph office, but please note that credit cards cannot be accepted.