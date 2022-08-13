 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pantagraph awarded top honors by Illinois Press Association

Petty

Petty 
Chris Coates

Coates

SPRINGFIELD — The Pantagraph earned top honors from the Illinois Press Association for its work in 2021. 

Central Illinois Executive Editor Allison Petty accepted the Patrick Coburn Award of Excellence trophy on behalf of the Bloomington newsroom during the association's convention on Friday in Springfield. The honor is presented to the small- to mid-sized daily newspaper earning the most points based on its awards in a range of categories including general excellence, photography, newswriting and community service. 

"This honor serves as a fantastic recognition of what I have the privilege to see in action every day: the deep commitment of our team to their work and this community," Petty said. "Our journalists are dedicated, passionate and engaged, and it's wonderful to see their achievements acknowledged. A huge thanks to our subscribers, whose support makes this work possible. 

"Hats off, too, to former editor Chris Coates, whose leadership was instrumental in this effort." 

The Daily Chronicle of DeKalb, which took the trophy last year, placed second and The Telegraph of Alton placed third for this award.

In its division, The Pantagraph placed in the top four in 13 award categories, including first, second and third in business and economic reporting. The IPA awards include:

Brenden Moore
Sierra Henry, Pantagraph reporter

Henry

First place

Timothy Eggert

Eggert

Second place

Watch now: Central Illinois groups look to help with school supplies as inflation hits home

Third place

  • General excellence, Staff
  • Business reporting, Timothy Eggert and Sierra Henry on “Grants aimed to assist Illinois small businesses during the pandemic. Did it help?”
Kade Heather

Heather

Fourth place

  • Localized national story, Kade Heather on “Platform support
  • Freedom of Information Award, Staff on public safety and scanner usage
  • Newspaper design, Staff
  • Photo series, David Proeber, “National Guardsmen secure the Illinois State Capitol for inauguration”
  • COVID-19 news coverage, Staff for “Next steps” reports

The Pantagraph was also recognized by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors, placing third in Division II for General Excellence behind the Chicago Sun-Times and The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights.

David Proeber, who retired from The Pantagraph in April, was also recognized by the Illinois APME, receiving third place for a personality portrait, “Pandemics survivor.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

