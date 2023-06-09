BLOOMINGTON — The Pantagraph earned high honors from the Illinois Press Association for its work in 2022.
Central Illinois Executive Editor Allison Petty accepted the first-place award for general excellence in The Pantagraph’s division of small- to mid-sized daily newspapers, during the association’s convention Thursday in Bloomington.
"This award reflects the hard work of a dedicated, talented staff," Petty said. "Every person in this newsroom cares deeply about telling the community's stories with accuracy, fairness, compassion and creativity, and it's wonderful to see recognition of that effort.
"We'd also like to extend a sincere 'thank you' to our subscribers, whose support of local journalism makes it possible for the newsroom to continue this important work."
In comments distributed with the results, the category judge described The Pantagraph as an "all around excellent paper."
"Lots to read with good writing from local to national and even world news," the judge wrote. "A very strong front page to draw readers in. Strong opinion page. Good photos and ads. ... Overall, the presentation and design are great!"
The Pantagraph also placed second for the Patrick Coburn Award of Excellence, the division’s sweepstakes award that is presented to the daily newspaper that earns the most points based on its awards in a range of categories including general excellence, photography, newswriting and community service.
In its division, The Pantagraph placed in the top four in 12 categories, with first place honors in six of those. The IPA awards include:
First place
- News reporting: Kelsey Watznauer for the report “Jelani Day investigation: Police emails reveal unreleased details”
- Photo series: Clay Jackson and his fall colors in “Autumn Spectacular”
- Sports photo: Clay Jackson for “Late Score”
- Single page design: Robyn Gautschy Skaggs for a feature on Carnegie libraries of Central Illinois
- Sports news: Jim Benson for his reporting on former men’s basketball coach, Dan Muller, being fired from Illinois State University
- General excellence: Staff
Third place
- Government beat reporting: Connor Wood on the McLean County Unit 5 school board
- General news photo: Clay Jackson, “Seeing Santa”
Fourth place
- News reporting series: Staff reporting for the “What’s Killing Central Illinois?” project
- Freedom on Information award: Kelsey Watznauer for FOIAs in the Jelani Day investigation
- Government beat reporting: Brenden Moore for state government coverage
- Obituary tribute: Brendan Denison on Willie Brown’s legacy
- Original column: Brenden Moore’s columns from the statehouse, including “Ketchup or mustard on an Illinois corn dog? Either is fine.”
- Sports section: the sports staff, including Justin Conn, Jerry Smith, Jim Benson, Randy Reinhardt, Anderson Kimball and Clay Jackson
The Pantagraph was also recognized by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors, placing second in Division II for general excellence behind The Daily Herald.
D. Jack Alkire was awarded first place in the feature category for “Inside the CornBelters’ dugout, ‘where baseball grows’” as part of the “Off Limits” series.
Clay Jackson’s “Walking with Santa” won first place in the feature photo category. He also received third place in sports photos for “After the game,” which features the St. Teresa and Tri-Valley high school football teams praying together after the state championship game last fall.
The “What’s Killing Central Illinois” series was also recognized by APME, earning third place for best digital storytelling. Kelsey Watznauer and Alkire from The Pantagraph, Taylor Vidmar from the Herald & Review and Corryn Brock formerly of the Journal-Gazette and Times-Courier contributed to that series.
