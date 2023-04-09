Left is 15-year-old Anderson Fuhrer, of Naperville, scoping out his last moves in final rounds of a Saturday bouldering competition held at The Proving Ground in Normal. Fuhrer finished first in the Men's Elite division.
Brendan Denison
NORMAL — Chicago’s Joe Flynn returned to the Twin Cities Saturday afternoon to try his hand at another climbing competition.
He was among 115 contestants who registered for the fourth “Burden of Proof” bouldering competition hosted by The Proving Ground, 1503 E. College Ave., Normal.
Flynn placed first in preliminary rounds of the Men’s Elite division. During final rounds, he said the contest was “super cool” and everybody was having a great time.
“We’re here to put on a show for them,” said the 16-year-old competitive climber.
Chris Majerczyk co-owns TPG with Barry Weaver. Majerczyk said they topped a new record in registration numbers, drawing boulderers from Chicago, St. Louis, Indianapolis and Wisconsin.
“We got some really talented route setters,” he said. “I think people have come to expect these to be good comps, and I don’t think we let them down.”
He described bouldering as a style of un-roped climbing on relatively short walls over thin padded flooring.
Chris Majerczyk, co-owner of the The Proving Ground, smiles in between announcing finalists in a Saturday competition at his climbing gym.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
“Since the walls are short, you don’t need the harnesses and rope,” Majerczyk said. “The pads are what keep you safe.”
That helps people focus more on their movements and techniques, he said, and less on gear.
Standard outfit for boulderers includes climbing shoes, a chalk bag and a chalk sock. The latter is applied to hands to maintain grip on a climbing hold, similar to uses in heavy weightlifting.
Boulderers, Majerczyk said, spent a lot of time on the ground talking about “the routes, life and whatever.”
He, and several others attending Saturday, spoke to The Pantagraph of the social features of climbing.
Becky Fredrickson, 49, entered preliminary rounds of the Intermediate division. The Peoria contestant said her favorite part about the sport is the challenge, followed by the people.
She said bouldering people are so nice, and everyone cheers on everyone else.
A crowd spectates final rounds of a Saturday bouldering competition organized by The Proving Ground in Normal.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Fredrickson also said TPG did a nice job setting up for the competition.
Connor Bollman, 25, said community is a big part of climbing, which includes the bouldering scene.
“People start introducing themselves to you if you’re there for more than an hour,” the Bloomington climber said. “Every time you’re doing a route bouldering, half the time you’re sitting down socializing.”
Connor Bollman, 25, of Bloomington, balances on two climbing volumes in preliminary rounds of a Saturday bouldering competition in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Final rounds were held on the Rockwerkz wall, which faces the front of the TPG facility and features a variety of wall grades, overhangs and hold shapes.
Anderson Fuhrer, of Naperville, said a green-colored route was his most challenging in the finals. He “sent it” (a term defined as finishing a route) in the second round.
The 15-year-old said he had to figure out the sequencing of movements and getting a right toe hook.
Fuhrer said the hardest part of the route was the final move, since he had to move off of a “volume.”
Volumes are fiberglass structures that are typically bigger than most climbing holds. Climbers must stick to their color-coded climbing holds, but they can use any volumes placed along a route.
Majerczyk said they try to offer route difficulties that are spread out, with harder climbs on vertical terrain and easier climbs on really overhung terrain. “We try to keep everybody mingled,” he said. Preliminary rounds were scored with a base point value for the whole route. Two people must witness the climber’s attempt. Scores were tallied based on the five hardest route values in the preliminaries. Final rounds were decided on scores partitioned by individual climbing holds on a route. Climbers were given two rounds at four minutes each to top a route.
Marie Strong, 21, of Fairbury, builds up momentum before swinging off a hold Saturday in final rounds of a bouldering competition in Normal.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Fairbury’s Marie Strong, 21, was another finalist, completing the contest at third place in the Women’s Advanced division finals.
Strong said the competition was really fun, and she reached routes that went both high and low.
She said sending a route makes her feel really good about herself.
“It’s so motivating to get a challenge, and then you get farther and farther with every attempt,” Strong said. “Then, when you finally send it, it’s really good.”
Anderson placed first in the Men’s Elite finals, and said he was excited with the results. He trains four times a week with a team based out of Glendale Heights.
Landing a jump for the first movement of a bouldering route is 21-year-old Marie Strong, of Fairbury, competing in a Saturday competition in Normal.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Go with the flow
Before making a try at competitive bouldering, Dwight Powell, 53, of Normal, said he has to scout out the routes first.
Once he finds one that’s in his “wheelhouse,” he said he’d trust all of his weight onto one leg and “just go” to the next hold.
Dwight Powell, 53, of Normal, wedges himself between climbing holds and volumes for a Saturday bouldering competition in Normal.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
El Paso's Shay Barker, 17, has worked as TPG’s head route setter for over a month. When designing a route, she said she just goes with the flow.
“I pick out some holds that inspire me,” Barker said.
She added the angle of the wall is an important factor, too. “Usually I try to set something that’s engaging and fun, but also could be a puzzle and challenge people,” she said.
She doesn’t do it all by herself. She said it takes a team effort.
Gloria Powell, 45, of El Paso, works around an overhang while competing in preliminary rounds of a bouldering contest in Normal.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Barker’s 45-year-old mother, Gloria Barker, also climbed in the Saturday competition. She said she’s been climbing for three years, and she tries extra hard when competing.
Gloria Barker said she’s super proud of her daughter, and has joined her for past competitions.
She said Shay has told her that she’s “gonna crush her.”
She also said she hates working out. However, when bouldering, Gloria Barker said: “This doesn’t feel like it.”
RESULTS
Men's Elite Anderson Fuhrer Joe Flynn Eon Ja
Women's Elite Alison George Sonia Guttierez
Men's Advanced Matthew Krauss Zane Colter Weston Altorfer
Women's Advanced Brooke Fredrickson Natalie Broadhurst Marie Strong
Men's Intermediate Finnley Ryan Xander Johnston Raphael Ottomani
Women's Intermediate Purnima Taufer Kiana Lindblod Charlotte Sveen
Men's Recreational Salvatore Cesario Seth Wenzelman Max Leesman
Women's Recreational Juliana Nordentoft Molly Scogin Jay Johnston
Youth Jonah Agassi Todd Fredrickson Jaxson Thornton
White House staff gave a tour around the executive mansion where flowers and trees are starting to bloom, signaling that Spring has arrived in the nation's capital. Parts of the North lawn, South lawn, and the Rose Garden were feature stops, and views of the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial were a bonus on this sunny Thursday morning. Public tours both inside and outside the White House are available and restarted last year after a more than 14-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual fall and spring tours open the gates on gardens more than 200 years old — the oldest continually maintained landscape in the United States, says the National Park Service. When first lady Pat Nixon started the spring and fall garden tours in 1973, the White House itself still was open to visitors lining up for tours. These days, members of the public generally are asked to go through congressional offices for spots on White House tours. The Biden administration says anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the 10 days prior, or has been in close contact with someone confirmed or suspected to have the virus, ”should stay home."
Photos: Scaling one of NYC's tallest skyscrapers
Video journalist David Martin takes a breathalyzer test before going up City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Video journalist David Martin, second from right, gets helping suiting up before going up City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Employees at City Climb escort a group of journalists to the top of the new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Maintenance technician Enzo Gentile helps escort a group of journalists to the top of the new City Climb attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. Participants are equipped with specially designed safety harnesses that let them ascend to a platform near the top of a Manhattan skyscraper. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Manager Anissa Barbato enjoys the view at the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Climb guide Jason Johnson leans off the edge at the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Climb guide Jason Johnson leans off the edge at the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Video journalist David Martin prepares to lean backward over the edge of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. Participants are equipped with specially designed safety harnesses that let them ascend to a platform near the top of a Manhattan skyscraper. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
A climber takes in the view from the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Video journalist David Martin, right, leans backward over the edge of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Maintenance technician Enzo Gentile, right, and climb guide Jason Johnson take in the view while escorting a group of journalists to the top of the new City Climb attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
People enjoy The Edge observation deck, bottom center, as seen from the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
As people watch from The Edge observation deck, climbers lean out over the city from the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Climb guide Jason Johnson leans off the edge at the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.