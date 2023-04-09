NORMAL — Chicago’s Joe Flynn returned to the Twin Cities Saturday afternoon to try his hand at another climbing competition.

He was among 115 contestants who registered for the fourth “Burden of Proof” bouldering competition hosted by The Proving Ground, 1503 E. College Ave., Normal.

Flynn placed first in preliminary rounds of the Men’s Elite division. During final rounds, he said the contest was “super cool” and everybody was having a great time.

“We’re here to put on a show for them,” said the 16-year-old competitive climber.

Chris Majerczyk co-owns TPG with Barry Weaver. Majerczyk said they topped a new record in registration numbers, drawing boulderers from Chicago, St. Louis, Indianapolis and Wisconsin.

“We got some really talented route setters,” he said. “I think people have come to expect these to be good comps, and I don’t think we let them down.”

He described bouldering as a style of un-roped climbing on relatively short walls over thin padded flooring.

“Since the walls are short, you don’t need the harnesses and rope,” Majerczyk said. “The pads are what keep you safe.”

That helps people focus more on their movements and techniques, he said, and less on gear.

Standard outfit for boulderers includes climbing shoes, a chalk bag and a chalk sock. The latter is applied to hands to maintain grip on a climbing hold, similar to uses in heavy weightlifting.

Boulderers, Majerczyk said, spent a lot of time on the ground talking about “the routes, life and whatever.”

He, and several others attending Saturday, spoke to The Pantagraph of the social features of climbing.

Becky Fredrickson, 49, entered preliminary rounds of the Intermediate division. The Peoria contestant said her favorite part about the sport is the challenge, followed by the people.

She said bouldering people are so nice, and everyone cheers on everyone else.

Fredrickson also said TPG did a nice job setting up for the competition.

Connor Bollman, 25, said community is a big part of climbing, which includes the bouldering scene.

“People start introducing themselves to you if you’re there for more than an hour,” the Bloomington climber said. “Every time you’re doing a route bouldering, half the time you’re sitting down socializing.”

Final rounds were held on the Rockwerkz wall, which faces the front of the TPG facility and features a variety of wall grades, overhangs and hold shapes.

Anderson Fuhrer, of Naperville, said a green-colored route was his most challenging in the finals. He “sent it” (a term defined as finishing a route) in the second round.

The 15-year-old said he had to figure out the sequencing of movements and getting a right toe hook.

Fuhrer said the hardest part of the route was the final move, since he had to move off of a “volume.”

Volumes are fiberglass structures that are typically bigger than most climbing holds. Climbers must stick to their color-coded climbing holds, but they can use any volumes placed along a route.

Majerczyk said they try to offer route difficulties that are spread out, with harder climbs on vertical terrain and easier climbs on really overhung terrain.

“We try to keep everybody mingled,” he said.

Preliminary rounds were scored with a base point value for the whole route. Two people must witness the climber’s attempt. Scores were tallied based on the five hardest route values in the preliminaries.

Final rounds were decided on scores partitioned by individual climbing holds on a route. Climbers were given two rounds at four minutes each to top a route.

Fairbury’s Marie Strong, 21, was another finalist, completing the contest at third place in the Women’s Advanced division finals.

Strong said the competition was really fun, and she reached routes that went both high and low.

She said sending a route makes her feel really good about herself.

“It’s so motivating to get a challenge, and then you get farther and farther with every attempt,” Strong said. “Then, when you finally send it, it’s really good.”

Anderson placed first in the Men’s Elite finals, and said he was excited with the results. He trains four times a week with a team based out of Glendale Heights.

Go with the flow

Before making a try at competitive bouldering, Dwight Powell, 53, of Normal, said he has to scout out the routes first.

Once he finds one that’s in his “wheelhouse,” he said he’d trust all of his weight onto one leg and “just go” to the next hold.

El Paso's Shay Barker, 17, has worked as TPG’s head route setter for over a month. When designing a route, she said she just goes with the flow.

“I pick out some holds that inspire me,” Barker said. She added the angle of the wall is an important factor, too.

“Usually I try to set something that’s engaging and fun, but also could be a puzzle and challenge people,” she said.

She doesn’t do it all by herself. She said it takes a team effort.

Barker’s 45-year-old mother, Gloria Barker, also climbed in the Saturday competition. She said she’s been climbing for three years, and she tries extra hard when competing.

Gloria Barker said she’s super proud of her daughter, and has joined her for past competitions. She said Shay has told her that she’s “gonna crush her.”

She also said she hates working out. However, when bouldering, Gloria Barker said: “This doesn’t feel like it.”

RESULTS Men's Elite Anderson Fuhrer Joe Flynn Eon Ja Women's Elite Alison George Sonia Guttierez Men's Advanced Matthew Krauss Zane Colter Weston Altorfer Women's Advanced Brooke Fredrickson Natalie Broadhurst Marie Strong Men's Intermediate Finnley Ryan Xander Johnston Raphael Ottomani Women's Intermediate Purnima Taufer Kiana Lindblod Charlotte Sveen Men's Recreational Salvatore Cesario Seth Wenzelman Max Leesman Women's Recreational Juliana Nordentoft Molly Scogin Jay Johnston Youth Jonah Agassi Todd Fredrickson Jaxson Thornton

