top story

OSF HealthCare receives $30K in grants for meal programs

060414-blm-loc-2socialservices

In this June 2014 file photo, cook Krissy Benton, left, and kitchen supervisor Tammy Hinderliter package hot meals at the Peace Meal Kitchen on Maple Hill Road in Bloomington.

 DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph

BLOOMINGTON — OSF HealthCare has been awarded $30,000 in grants from the John M. Scott Health Care Commission.

The funds will be used to support efforts to combat food insecurity in the community. The City of Bloomington is a trustee of the John M. Scott Health Care Commission.

One $15,000 grant will go toward OSF Peace Meal and the other $15,000 grant will go toward Smart Meals. Both programs are designed to assist those who experience food insecurity, which was identified in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment as one of the top three biggest health issues in McLean County.

The OSF SmartMeals program combines a recipe and ingredients to empower individuals to prepare healthy meals at home. The recipes use healthy, affordable and shelf-stable ingredients that are updated each month. The recipes are also low in fat and sodium and high in fiber. The goal is to provide these meals to underserved populations to support the guidelines of the grant.

OSF Peace Meal's mission is to help seniors improve their nutrition, sustain their independence and enhance their overall quality of life through meals and fellowship. The donation will be used to provide meals to low- and moderate-income individuals who participate in the program. 

Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit set for March 4

The program provides nutritious meals five days a week for seniors ages 60 and older. The meals are provided by carryout from the OSF Peace Meal central kitchen. Home delivery is also available.

OSF Peace Meal collaborates with a variety of organizations, transportation providers, home care agencies, food pantries, care centers and the University of Illinois Extension on receiving and providing referrals to connect those in need to resources and services to help maintain their independence.

Visit osfhealthcare.org/OSF-peace-meal for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

