O'Neil Park work on target for Memorial Day finish

BLOOMINGTON — City officials say the O'Neil Pool and Park Project remains on its original timeline to be completed by Memorial Day.

The massive project has been in the works for years, with Bloomington City Council members in October 2020 approving a $775,000 contract with Williams Architects of Itasca to design a new aquatic center and other features. The park's 45-year-old aluminum pool also was demolished that fall, having long outlived its intended 25-year lifespan.

City leaders have said the work represents an important investment in the community's west side.

The planned renovations are intended to provide a larger facility with more amenities, including a zero-depth entry pool with a slide, a lazy river, lap pool, splash pad, bathhouse and concessions stand as well as a new parking lot and skate park.

In March, the council approved a $13.8 million contract with P.J. Hoerr Inc. for the work. Costs came in higher than previous estimates of $11.7 million.

The skate park was closed in May to allow for removal of the skate ramps.

Since then, contractors from Stark Excavating and Westport Pools have been on site to perform demolition and excavation procedures, city officials said.

Crews from Westport Pools completed the layout and performed drainpipe installation for the park's new lap pool within the first two weeks they were on site.

While excavating the shallow end of the pool, crews discovered a significant amount of unsuitable soil, the city said. At the recommendation of Midwest Engineering and Testing, Stark Excavating began over excavation on the shallow end and backfilling the space with crushed limestone.

The tennis courts near Chestnut Street were closed to become a staging area during construction.

The softball fields on the north side of O'Neil Park, the playground area across from Sheridan Elementary School, and the T-ball field at the corner of Chestnut Street and Hinshaw Avenue are not expected to be affected.