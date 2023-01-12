'One Night of Queen' show coming to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The world-renowned show "One Night of Queen" is coming to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

The band performing is called Gary Mullen & The Works, the world's premiere Queen tribute band, according to a news release from the City of Bloomington. The band has performed the two-hour show for the past two decades as a way to celebrate the music of the legendary rock band.

Mullen has won the Granada TV program "Stars in Their Eyes" with his performance as Queen's lead singer, Freddie Mercury. He received 864,838 votes in the show's live finale, which was more than double the number of fans who voted for the runner-up, setting a record for the votes in the history of the program.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 17. Tickets can be purchased online at artsblooming.org, at the BCPA ticket office, 600 N. East St., or by phone at 309-434-2777. Tickets start at $39.

