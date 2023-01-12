 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

'One Night of Queen' show coming to Bloomington

  • 0
011323-blm-loc-1queen.JPG

"One Night of Queen" will play in Bloomington March 29.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — The world-renowned show "One Night of Queen" is coming to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

The band performing is called Gary Mullen & The Works, the world's premiere Queen tribute band, according to a news release from the City of Bloomington. The band has performed the two-hour show for the past two decades as a way to celebrate the music of the legendary rock band. 

ISU student releases multi-genre solo album

Mullen has won the Granada TV program "Stars in Their Eyes" with his performance as Queen's lead singer, Freddie Mercury. He received 864,838 votes in the show's live finale, which was more than double the number of fans who voted for the runner-up, setting a record for the votes in the history of the program.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 17. Tickets can be purchased online at artsblooming.org, at the BCPA ticket office, 600 N. East St., or by phone at 309-434-2777. Tickets start at $39. 

Wall of signatures near the green room at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine tracks Russian missiles as evidence of possible war crimes in Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News