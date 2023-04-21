OLYMPIA — The Olympia FFA will host its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and Saturday, May 13.

The sale will be held at the Olympia High School greenhouse.

The FFA chapter has been growing over 45 plant varieties, including annual flowers, perennials, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets.

Students in agriculture classes plant plugs and seeds in the greenhouse, take care of them throughout the semester, and then sell them to the community.

The greenhouse managers have also worked hard to get the plants ready for the sale, including McKenna Lally, Brooke Rogers, Kaitlynn Whitecotton and Trinity Weeks.

The FFA will also sell yard signs and metal planters created with the chapter's CNC plasma cutting table. All proceeds benefit the chapter.

Those who wish to order items can contact 309-379-5911 or bryce.hoffman@olympia.org.

