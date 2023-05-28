Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORMAL — The 2023 Old House Society Tour of Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

This year's tour, called "On Broadway," features historic homes on Broadway in Normal, including some of the earliest homes in town and notable neighborhoods dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Old House Society Board Member and Vice President Deanna Stockweather said she believes attendees will have fun at this year's event, and that it will open their eyes in the community.

"I get excited about the people. I love seeing their faces when they walk in the house, their eyes get big," Stockweather said. "I love talking to people who are interested in old houses. I like to hear stories of people who have been there before, a long time ago."

Stockweather said after completing her first tour, she was so in love with the houses that she became a board member. She has now been a board member for the past eight years.

She said the tour is the Old House Society's main fundraiser for the year. Houses are chosen by board members as they walk door to door asking people about their houses and if they would be interested in hosting a tour.

The Old House Society, which has put on tours since 1989, gives grants to the community and awards those who do exceptional work on their houses. The group also hosts socials for its members.

Stockweather said the June event will be the first tour through Normal in several years. She added that Jesse Fell and his brother Kersey Fell developed the land around Broadway, with a number of prominent people living there over the years — even some with ties to Abraham Lincoln.

"The goal is to preserve and promote the history and the reservation of our houses," Stockweather said. "I think it brings more of an awareness of what's out there in the community."

Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., will also be open during this year's tours. Self-guided tours will begin at the welcome tent at 1119 Broadway, where guests can also pick up a brochure and map for the event.

Tickets for the Old House Society Tour of Homes are $20 for society members; this includes a special bonus home. Member tickets are available for purchase at the society's Architectural Warehouse, 214 Douglas St., Bloomington.

Tickets for the general public are $25 and available at AB Hatchery, Casey's Garden Shop, The Garlic Press, Growing Grounds, Old House Society Salvage Store or online at memberplanet.com.

Tickets will be available the day of the tour if they are not sold out before then.

"It's nice to spread the word about what we do for the community and preserving old houses," Stockweather said. "People should attend this event because it preserves our history and they can see the houses ... and the history of the neighborhoods. There is rich history here and it is tied to the Fells, which is a big piece of the community here."

Guests who bought physical tickets must bring them to the event. Volunteers will have a list of those who purchased their tickets online.

Avanti's gondolas, chips and water as well as Donny B's popcorn will be available for purchase during the tours.

Proceeds from the event will be used to fund grants, awards, and provide community resources to help with the experience of owning and preserving older homes and buildings. Proceeds also will support the society's Architectural Salvage Warehouse, which stocks parts needed for the upkeep of old homes.

