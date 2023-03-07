SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair announced Old Dominion will headline the Illinois Lottery Stage on Friday, Aug. 11 for Agriculture Day.

Old Dominion is a five-time Country Music Award and Academy of Country Music award winner. They have won "Vocal Group of the Year" five times in a row at the CMA awards and they were also nominated for "Album of the Year" at the 2022 CMA awards.

The band started in 2014 and have achieved eight No. 1 singles, including "Break Up with Him," "Hotel Key" and "One Man Band." They have received two Grammy nominations for their song "Some People Do," including "Best Country Song" and "Best Country Duo/Group Performance."

The band released their fourth studio album "Time, Tequila & Therapy," in 2021 featuring "I Was On a Boat That Day," which was named one of the "100 Best Songs of 2021," by Billboard and was certified Platinum.

The band's most recent project "Memory Lane Sampler," features the lead single and title track "Memory Lane," which is currently Top 25 on country radio. It was the No. 1 most added song at country radio for the first two consecutive weeks of 2023, which has not been accomplished at the start of a new calendar year since Taylor Swift in 2010.

Old Dominion's Illinois State Fair appearance will take place during the band's sold out tour, "No Bad Vibes Tour," which includes arenas across the U.S. and Canada throughout the summer.

The date for tickets sales has not yet been announced. Tickets for the State Fair concerts will range from $25 to $123. A $30 pre-show ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Other headliners include REO Speedwagon, Maren Morris and Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH.

